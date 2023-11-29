Melania Trump's Attire At Rosalynn Carter Funeral Turns Heads For All The Wrong Reasons
Melania Trump is used to causing fashion controversies. Who can forget "I really don't care, do U?" She was back at it on November 28, turning heads for all the wrong reasons at Rosalynn Carter's memorial. Rosalynn, the wife of Jimmy Carter, died on November 19 at age 96. The Carter Center shared she was living with dementia and had been suffering from declining health for months. "[Rosalynn passed away] at her home in Plains Georgia," their statement read. "She died peacefully, with family by her side," it continued.
Not surprisingly, the tragic death of Rosalynn left Jimmy heartbroken. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former President said in the statement. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."
Given the seating arrangements, Rosalynn's memorial already made for controversy. Melania was sitting next to Michelle Obama, with Laura Bush sandwiched between her and Donald's long-time political punching bag, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Awkward, much? However, all eyes were on Melania, who was dressed more for a ladies' lunch than a funeral.
Flying solo
Melania Trump was turning heads at Rosalynn Carter's memorial on November 28. The ex-FLOTUS was dressed to the nines, flashing her bare legs in a fitted dress. However, it was — once again — Melania's choice of outerwear that was really raising eyebrows (via Sky News Australia). While all the other memorial guests were clad in the traditional black, Melania chose a mid-calf gray tweed coat that belted tightly around her waist. She finished off the look with a pair of black leather gloves and high heels.
Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush were all in black as they paid respects. Michelle wore a turtle neck sweater, blazer, and pants, Laura went for a three-quarter length dress and pearl necklace, and Hillary was clad in slacks and a sweater coat.
For once, former President Donald Trump wasn't attempting to hog the spotlight — leaving that for his wife to bask in on her own. Donald chose to miss out on a big photo op by not attending the memorial. Former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush were also not in attendance. However, former President Bill Clinton, current POTUS Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were seated amongst the many mourners.
Rare appearance
Rosalynn Carter's memorial was the first time Melania Trump has been spotted publicly for months. CNN notes that unlike Donald Trump, who's been taking center stage in a Manhattan courtroom, Melania's kept a low profile since leaving the White House and she's been noticeably absent as Donald rallies for 2024.
Melania was caught on camera in November 2022 when Donald announced his presidential run, and she popped up on Fox News in May. But aside from that, she's stayed out of the spotlight. CNN reports that Melania's priority, as always, is her son, Barron Trump, and she's staying put in Mar-a-Lago as he continues school in Florida.
However, despite not being seen by Donald's side, Melania insists she's fully behind Donald's White House race. "He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," Melania told Fox News in a May interview. She shared that it would be "a privilege" to return to her FLOTUS duties again. She vowed to continue with her child development initiatives to ensure all kids, presumably fully documented ones, are given the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential."