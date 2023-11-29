Melania Trump's Attire At Rosalynn Carter Funeral Turns Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

Melania Trump is used to causing fashion controversies. Who can forget "I really don't care, do U?" She was back at it on November 28, turning heads for all the wrong reasons at Rosalynn Carter's memorial. Rosalynn, the wife of Jimmy Carter, died on November 19 at age 96. The Carter Center shared she was living with dementia and had been suffering from declining health for months. "[Rosalynn passed away] at her home in Plains Georgia," their statement read. "She died peacefully, with family by her side," it continued.

Not surprisingly, the tragic death of Rosalynn left Jimmy heartbroken. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former President said in the statement. "She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

Given the seating arrangements, Rosalynn's memorial already made for controversy. Melania was sitting next to Michelle Obama, with Laura Bush sandwiched between her and Donald's long-time political punching bag, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Awkward, much? However, all eyes were on Melania, who was dressed more for a ladies' lunch than a funeral.