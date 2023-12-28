Barron Trump Towers Over Dad Donald In Rare Christmas Snap

Barron Trump has undergone quite a height transformation since his dad's presidency forced him onto the worldwide stage. He was shorter than his parents Donald and Melania Trump when he walked alongside them and waved to the sparse crowd at Donald's inaugural parade in 2017, but now he towers over his dad. The height difference is glaring in a photo of a Trump family that was snapped at Mar-a-Lago over the holidays.

In his book "Seige: Trump Under Fire," author Michael Wolff claims that Donald was not a happy dad when Barron started growing at a rapid rate in 2018. "Trump had a fetish about being the tallest person in the room," Wolff explained. Barron's height reportedly made Donald so uncomfortable that he started trying to make others laugh at his son's expense by joking, "How do I stunt his growth?"

If Donald still prowls around one of his old favorite haunts, he might find it hard to avoid reminders that his son is much taller than him. "I swear every month Barron Trump trends cause people remember hes [sic] tall," reads a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. But perhaps Donald didn't mind Barron's name trending on the app because of his appearance in his family's Christmas photo — it was distracting people from Melania Trump's curious absence.