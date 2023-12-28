Barron Trump Towers Over Dad Donald In Rare Christmas Snap
Barron Trump has undergone quite a height transformation since his dad's presidency forced him onto the worldwide stage. He was shorter than his parents Donald and Melania Trump when he walked alongside them and waved to the sparse crowd at Donald's inaugural parade in 2017, but now he towers over his dad. The height difference is glaring in a photo of a Trump family that was snapped at Mar-a-Lago over the holidays.
In his book "Seige: Trump Under Fire," author Michael Wolff claims that Donald was not a happy dad when Barron started growing at a rapid rate in 2018. "Trump had a fetish about being the tallest person in the room," Wolff explained. Barron's height reportedly made Donald so uncomfortable that he started trying to make others laugh at his son's expense by joking, "How do I stunt his growth?"
If Donald still prowls around one of his old favorite haunts, he might find it hard to avoid reminders that his son is much taller than him. "I swear every month Barron Trump trends cause people remember hes [sic] tall," reads a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. But perhaps Donald didn't mind Barron's name trending on the app because of his appearance in his family's Christmas photo — it was distracting people from Melania Trump's curious absence.
Donald Trump revealed how tall Barron Trump is
Maybe Donald Trump wasn't overly eager for the world to see his family's holiday photo. It wasn't he or a blood relative who shared the snapshot on social media, but Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. She also posted it on her Instagram Story, where it would eventually disappear — much like Melania Trump did when it was time to celebrate the holidays at her hubby's beach club. (According to Page Six, she had "a family matter" that she had to take care of, hence her absence from the pic.)
In the photo, Donald's eyebrows are even with Barron's chin. The former "Celebrity Apprentice" host is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, according to his driver's license, but he's not the second-tallest member of the Trump clan; Donald's third child, Eric Trump, is reportedly 6 feet, 5 inches tall. Eric was also missing from the picture, so that was one less person to potentially annoy Donald by placing him lower in the very merry measuring stick contest. One X user cracked a holiday-themed joke about Barron's height, writing, "Barron Trump places the angel on the tree without a step ladder."
So, just how tall is Barron? Well, Donald has a habit of lying, but if we take his word for it, his son is 6 feet, 8 inches tall. "He's very tall," said the observant dad on "The Megyn Kelly Show."