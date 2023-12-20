A Timeline Of Barron Trump's Stunning Height Transformation

There wasn't anything remarkable about Barron Trump's height when his dad won the presidency in 2016, but now, it's the first trait everyone notices about him. While Melania Trump told Parenting that Barron was basically Donald Trump's mini-me at age six, she also said, "I want him to grow to be his own person." And grow he has.

Perhaps Barron reaching such a tall stature as a teen shouldn't come as too much of a shock. He measured 21 inches when he was born in 2006, according to People, which is more than an inch longer than the average birth length for male newborns. His mom also worked as a model, and shortly after baby Barron's arrival, Melania told the Palm Beach Post that he inherited some of the physical traits that helped her find success in the fashion industry. "He has my eyes, and beautiful brown hair. He has long fingers and long legs," she said.

Barron has grown up before the public's eyes, making his television debut on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" when he was just two months old, appearing on "The Apprentice" in 2007, and posing for a People cover with his family in 2015. However, it wasn't until his family moved into the White House that he underwent a dramatic height transformation that was impossible not to notice.