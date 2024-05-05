Adam Lambert Looks So Different Without Makeup

Singer Adam Lambert has been rocking a full beat since his "American Idol" days. If you've been keeping up with the rocker's career over the past decade or so, then you know his signature look usually involves dark-winged eyeliner, a smudge of eye shadow, and immaculately arched eyebrows. However, Lambert's obsession with makeup started long before he was serenading TV fans with his three-octave range. According to an interview from 2010, he was already a pro by the time of his Season 8 "American Idol" debut in 2009, as he'd started wearing it as a teenager. Unfortunately, as Lambert revealed, he thought his aesthetic would make it more difficult to succeed.

Of course, he couldn't have been more off base if he'd tried. Over the years, Lambert has released a string of successful albums and singles, which have helped him secure music fans of all ages. Example? He currently sings lead for the legendary group Queen, which was previously fronted by the late Freddie Mercury. Light work, really! Plus, In addition to becoming an influential voice and advocate within the LGBTQ community, he's, as mentioned above, basically a fashion and beauty icon. By the way, if you didn't know, Lambert is one star who actually does their own makeup, and this has been the case for years. However, he's not a one-trick pony who can only rock heavy makeup. Over the years, he's given his fans plenty of opportunities to see him in his all-natural glory.