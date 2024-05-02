Vanessa Bryant's Tribute To Gigi's 18th Birthday Will Leave You Absolutely Gutted

Vanessa Bryant shared a tear-jerking birthday post in honor of her late daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant. In January 2020, Gigi and Kobe Bryant tragically lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash, sending shockwaves not just through the sports world, but around the globe.

At the time of the incident, Gigi was just shy of turning 14. Four years later, Vanessa posted a carousel of photos and videos of her daughter to the tune of "My Girl" by the Temptations on what would have been her 18th birthday. The images were enough to get people to run and grab some tissues, but the caption was even more heartbreaking. Vanessa wrote, "Happy birthday to my gorgeous girl, Gigi! I love you. I miss you. I'm so proud of you." The former model then went into what Gigi could have expected from the year. She said, "2024 was your year. You would've been graduating high school and choosing which college to go to. ( I would've been trying my hardest to convince you to stay close to home)."

Vanessa ended her message to Gigi, sharing, "I'm proud of the change in sports you and daddy worked so hard on. You continue to motivate me and inspire young women and girls daily. I love you always, mommy. #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita Forever. #18." Vanessa's post was just the start of the many birthday tributes that came Gigi's way.