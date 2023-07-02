Natalia Bryant Grew Up To Be Gorgeous And Is Carving Out Her Own Path

In January 2020, when Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, he left behind his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. With Bianka and Capri being only 4 and 7 months at the time, one could assume that they were unable to grasp the enormity of the tragedy. Natalia, on the other hand, was 17 when her dad died. Despite the pain of losing her father, she keeps him alive in her heart. In an Instagram tribute celebrating Kobe's first posthumous birthday in August 2020, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late-night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always."

Similarly, through the years, Natalia has continued to pay tribute to her little sister Gianna Bryant who was killed alongside Kobe in the helicopter crash, at the age of 13. In an Instagram post shared just four months after her sister's death, she wrote, "Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! I miss your smile every day but I know you're always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy. I LOVE YOU."

Through her grief, however, young Natalia has continued to forge through life with a determination to rise above the pain. In June 2021, she became a high school graduate, much to the pride of her mother Vanessa. "Yay! Congratulations Natalia!," the mom of four wrote alongside a photo of Natalia in a graduation gown, on Instagram. Beyond finishing high school, here is a look into her evolution through the years.