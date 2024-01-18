Natalia Bryant Admits How She Really Felt About Her Runway Debut

Natalia Bryant held nothing back when describing her first runway experience, and it's incredibly relatable.

In 2021, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant announced her foray into the fashion world by signing with IMG Models. "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry, and ever since I can remember, I wanted to be a model," she said in a statement posted on IMG Models' Instagram account. "There is a lot to learn, but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively." Since that fateful day, the young talent has slowly started to immerse herself in the fashion world by attending various fashion events like the 2022 CFDA Awards, where she stunned in a hooded pink dress, per E! News.

In September 2023, Natalia finally made her runway debut when she walked for Versace during Milan Fashion Week. "I'm so grateful to Donatella [Versace] and am honored that she has invited me to be a part of something so special, she told Vogue at the time. She also praised Donatella Versace for being welcoming and easing her nerves. Months after strutting down the runway, Natalia shared new and unfiltered details about the exciting moment during a recent sit-down with Town & Country magazine.