Natalia Bryant's Daring Look From Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Is Turning Heads

There's no doubt that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding was one for the books. Both halves of this power couple come from pretty impressive families, as Brooklyn is the son of former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and his pops is soccer stud, David Beckham. Nicola's family is also not too shabby, either. In fact, her father, Nelson Peltz is a billionaire. Yes, that's billion with a "b." In turn, David also has done pretty well for himself and is worth $450 million.

When talking about his upcoming wedding, Brooklyn shared that COVID put a wrench in the plans, much like it has plenty of other weddings and events. "We've been engaged for a year, and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he told Hello! magazine. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now, but hopefully, it'll be next year." The time finally came in mid-April, and they didn't skip out on any details.

There was enough star-power at the wedding between the two famous families, but they also had a star-studded guest list that's worth bragging about. According to the Daily Mail, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Mel C, and Gordon Ramsay were just a few of the names who were in attendance at the $3.5 million wedding. Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, also snagged an invite to the event of the year and she looked stunning.