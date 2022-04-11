Natalia Bryant's Daring Look From Brooklyn Beckham's Wedding Is Turning Heads
There's no doubt that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding was one for the books. Both halves of this power couple come from pretty impressive families, as Brooklyn is the son of former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and his pops is soccer stud, David Beckham. Nicola's family is also not too shabby, either. In fact, her father, Nelson Peltz is a billionaire. Yes, that's billion with a "b." In turn, David also has done pretty well for himself and is worth $450 million.
When talking about his upcoming wedding, Brooklyn shared that COVID put a wrench in the plans, much like it has plenty of other weddings and events. "We've been engaged for a year, and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he told Hello! magazine. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now, but hopefully, it'll be next year." The time finally came in mid-April, and they didn't skip out on any details.
There was enough star-power at the wedding between the two famous families, but they also had a star-studded guest list that's worth bragging about. According to the Daily Mail, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Mel C, and Gordon Ramsay were just a few of the names who were in attendance at the $3.5 million wedding. Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia Bryant, also snagged an invite to the event of the year and she looked stunning.
Natalia Bryant slays at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding
Natalia Bryant was one of the many stars at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding. The daughter of Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram feed to share two photos from the evening. The first image captured the model standing in front of a mural-painted wall. She showcased her tall frame in a shimmery blue dress. The garment featured a plunging neckline, and it also showcased her curves with beautiful ruching detail to accentuate her tiny waist.
In the second photo, Natalia sat in a chair and flashed her pearly whites to the camera. She styled her hair with a center part, and a single braid tumbled over one shoulder. Of course, she also wore gorgeous makeup. Fans were not shy about praising the model for her look, including her mom, Vanessa Bryant. "GORGEOUS!!!!" she gushed in the comments. Nicola, the bride, also made sure to comment on the post. "ANGEL BEAUTY GIRL," she raved.
Natalia currently attends the University of Southern California, and she also happens to be a model signed with IMG Models, per Teen Vogue. In an interview with the outlet, Natalia chatted about her current mission in life and keeping her father, Kobe Bryant, and sister Gigi Bryant's legacy alive. "[For] my little sisters [we're] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would," she told Teen Vogue. Along with a great sense of fashion, Natalia definitely seems to have a good head on her shoulders.