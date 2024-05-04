Weird Things About Cheryl Hines & RFK Jr.'s Marriage Everyone Ignores

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are one of the unlikeliest actor-politician pairings, and the weird things that go on in their marriage prove it. Larry David played a key role in their marriage, as he was the one who introduced them in 2006. The two were both married to their respective partners at the time but when they later reconnected in 2011, they were single, and eventually sparks flew, leading to their marriage in 2014.

With Kennedy's outspoken political views and his bid for the 2024 presidential election, Hines has had to defend her husband on occasion. On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" (via The Daily Beast), she was asked if her and Kennedy Jr.'s differing viewpoints ever come between them. "I say, 'I disagree with you.' And then we have a conversation." It can't be easy being married to someone with controversial views and there were times the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor publicly slammed her husband, which is one of the many strange things about Hines and Kennedy Jr.