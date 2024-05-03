The Untold Truth Of Twitch Streamer Sketch

To his internet fans, the popular streamer goes by his popular moniker "Sketch." He obviously has a real name, which he unintentionally revealed while introducing himself during a live stream: "Nice to meet you, [I'm] Kylie," Sketch said. When he realized he'd let the cat out of the bag, he continued, "I guess everyone knows now, not much to find out, but that's my real name ... [It] will shock the world!" Soon, the world discovered that his full name, Kylie Cox. Telling from the comments section of the clip, people were undoubtedly astonished. But it goes without saying that Sketch had a life before his online fame.

His parents are of Hispanic and English origin and they raised him and his sisters in Houston, Texas. Growing up, Sketch had a friend named Cooper who found his quirks entertaining, while other people often had mixed reactions to his silly, whimsical side. Cooper helped him focus more on positivity, even though Sketch was oblivious to his own natural comedy.

"[Cooper], like, you know, told me I was funny, told me I should do stand-up," the streamer shared on the "Raw Talk" podcast. "It's, like, those small compliments that you don't realize, like, later ... you can either listen to the one hate comment or the one love comment and it's like ... your reality is what you kind of chew on."