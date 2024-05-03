The Untold Truth Of Twitch Streamer Sketch
Twitch streamer Sketch has been gaming online for many years, but has become an internet phenomenon as of late. Luckily, he hasn't been caught up in the wave of drama that has hit the low-key industry. Sketch grew in popularity when he coined the catchphrase, "What's up, brother," during a video call with fellow streamer Jynxzi, with whom he has collaborated in many videos. The result of their casual interaction was a popular TikTok challenge in which girls walk up to male figures in their lives and say the line, with many responding by raising an index figure, bumping fists, and chanting, "Special teams, special plays, special players," or "Tuesday, Tuesday" as the "Madden NFL 24" gamer would.
As Sketch quickly shot up to fame, the NFL themselves caught on. Tennessee Titans athletes participated in the "What's up, brother" challenge, and in April 2024, the league recruited the streamer to announce the Houston Texans' (his favorite team) fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft: Ohio State's Cade Stover. While the crowd in attendance didn't like the selection (going by the loud booing), they clearly adored Sketch. When speaking in an interview with the NFL afterward, the streamer said, "Crushed that pick. Go Texans! What's up, brother? Great pick! Great time! I'm definitely coming back. Love Michigan!" Since all eyes are still on him, let's unfold the untold truth of the internet sensation.
Sketch's real name is Kylie Cox
To his internet fans, the popular streamer goes by his popular moniker "Sketch." He obviously has a real name, which he unintentionally revealed while introducing himself during a live stream: "Nice to meet you, [I'm] Kylie," Sketch said. When he realized he'd let the cat out of the bag, he continued, "I guess everyone knows now, not much to find out, but that's my real name ... [It] will shock the world!" Soon, the world discovered that his full name, Kylie Cox. Telling from the comments section of the clip, people were undoubtedly astonished. But it goes without saying that Sketch had a life before his online fame.
His parents are of Hispanic and English origin and they raised him and his sisters in Houston, Texas. Growing up, Sketch had a friend named Cooper who found his quirks entertaining, while other people often had mixed reactions to his silly, whimsical side. Cooper helped him focus more on positivity, even though Sketch was oblivious to his own natural comedy.
"[Cooper], like, you know, told me I was funny, told me I should do stand-up," the streamer shared on the "Raw Talk" podcast. "It's, like, those small compliments that you don't realize, like, later ... you can either listen to the one hate comment or the one love comment and it's like ... your reality is what you kind of chew on."
He played football in high school
Although he plays football virtually and idolizes Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud — whom he would like to go against someday — Sketch was actually a real-life football player in high school. In 2017, he graduated from the Woodlands Christian Academy in Woodlands, Texas, where he played on the varsity football team as a middle linebacker and a long snapper. Of course, he had to review his highlight reel in a hilarious stream where he tooted his own horn.
Back then, Sketch often spent time with his friends when he wasn't out on the field tackling opponents or chasing hoop dreams on the basketball court. When he graduated, he began smoking marijuana regularly, and it's a habit that found its way into his online content. Fellow streamer Jynxzi has shared videos of himself and Sketch doing mundane day-to-day activities like cooking after smoking. Sketch also admitted to smoking during his streaming sessions in his interview with "Raw Talk." While it makes for good entertainment, he advises against it. "It's not a good habit to start," Sketch remarked. "If I could wave a wand and be sober from everything that would be awesome."
He used to work in real estate
From the time he was 16 years old, Sketch was in the workforce, first as a server and retirement home worker in his youth. Plus, long before he was wowing the internet with his streaming commentary, he was selling land for his family's business.
When explaining his role on the "This Past Weekend" podcast, Sketch detailed, "I would put stuff on a contract, and then I would have to take it to, like, a committee, and they'd approve, like, the purchase or not. It was more like raw land for, like, lots and stuff like that for, like, houses." The internet personality even had a truck to match his status as a realtor, but he unfortunately crashed it on his last day on the job.
Sketch's fans have the fluctuating market to thank for his decision to quit because otherwise, he wouldn't have gotten into the streaming game. With his success online, he has dreams of buying some of his own real estate. In a chat on the "Jynxzi Podcast," Sketch revealed that he would like to have a ranch in the future, later confessing that he didn't like where he lived because his car had been burglarized from it.
Dating is difficult because of his fame
For the better part of his life, Sketch wasn't really smooth with the ladies. Suddenly, the attention was on him, and he was going on several e-dates, some of which were organized by his friend, Jynxzi. Being in the spotlight may have increased his dating prospects, but there are things that he cannot do as a public figure. Dating sites, for instance, are off-limits. "It's hard to get on Tinder when you're Sketch or whatever," he told the "This Past Weekend" podcast. "That's why I'm talking to all ladies from where I live." Sketch added that he has yet to fall in love.
The streamer told "Raw Talk" that he's looking for a genuine connection with a potential love interest in the future. Love may just be around the corner after all, because he and fitness influencer Faith Ordway had a wedding (not legally binding, of course) in Las Vegas in April 2024. While speaking about the moment in a YouTube vlog, Ordway said, "I'm a married woman now. The love is real. The marriage was not. That was just for fun. We got married for fun."
He struggles with anxiety
Most fans have noticed that when Sketch speaks, he uses several hand and body movements. The streamer lost his cool during his high school football highlights review when his audience pointed that out. "I'm working on the hands," he quipped. "People start b***hing about the hands and s***, okay? Sorry for cursing though, but it's really not my fault on some of this s***, okay?"
According to Sketch, the public's general assumption is that he has Tourette syndrome, but this isn't the case. In his sit-down with "Raw Talk," he said he's as healthy as a horse and added that the motions are a way for him to cope with the nervousness that comes with being on video.
"I'm very anxious generally. Like, I'm anxious right now but it's like chill, you know what I mean?" Sketch explained to the host, Bradley Martyn. "To me, the funny thing is like, you know, this is like a completely different environment than what I was doing ... When you're at home and you're just looking at the camera, it's like almost like a different reality for me."
Sketch can't read without his glasses
When Sketch is streaming, his audience not only gets drawn in by his peculiar nature but also by his intriguing responses to the live stream messages he receives in the chat, which can be anything from a light joke about a receding hairline (no, he's not balding) to more sassy, yet hilarious clapbacks. From a viewer's perspective, when Sketch isn't wearing his glasses, he has to visibly squint his eyes and lean closer to the screen as if he were struggling to read.
As it turns out, this is due to his nearsightedness. "Not like I can't read," Sketch remarked on "Raw Talk," adding, "I just have terrible eyesight. Like, you know what I mean?"
The chats, he explained, are barely clear even when he wears his prescription glasses (which also come in especially handy when he's behind the wheel). When he first got started streaming online, he would get backlash for not being able to properly interact with his fans. Not that he treated them like trash like some gamers we know, he was just slower to see them (literally). As time went by, the narrowing of his eyes seamlessly blended into his on-screen act.
He attended four colleges and eventually dropped out of school
Sketch has been a streamer for a long time, but back when he was in school, playing video games didn't necessarily hinder his performance. On average, he would mostly get Bc and Cs, as he recounted to fellow YouTuber, Jynxzi, on his podcast. Sketch enjoyed some subjects, like history, because they were effortless to him and hated others that were more difficult to grasp (basically, math). "It's like, get a calculator, I don't know," he joked.
While Sketch only went to one high school, he attended not one, but four colleges. Per his narration, he spent a semester at Mississippi State University, transferred to the University of Oklahoma for one year and six months, had a stint at Texas State University, and wound up his education at Lone Star College. Afterward, he chose to drop out. The big question is, why did he go to so many universities? He simply wanted to find the shoe that fit. "I was giving everything a try," Sketch said on the podcast. "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." Given the hustle he went through, Sketch believes it wasn't worth it in the long run, considering his streaming career has almost nothing to do with higher education.
His all-time favorite game is Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
While he found his niche in "Madden NFL 24," Sketch has played other games for his audience, like "Fortnite" and "Super Smash Bros." When he was asked about the game he enjoyed the most, Sketch replied to his good friend, Jynxzi, "MWII probably. That was like the best people to play with ... MWII is great ... Everyone was playing then, and then, like, it was like, 'They were doing everything right here!'"
For Sketch, gaming is all about fun and certainly not about the money. It's his genuine love for the hobby that has kept his videos palatable and audience-worthy, as he shared on "Raw Talk." When he's not sitting on a chair and looking at the screen, Sketch lets his fans into his life through vlogging. In April 2024, one of the first true vlogs he uploaded showed himself receiving an expensive Rolex as a gift. Two days later, Sketch released a vlog showing him hard at work in the gym in the company of YouTuber Bradley Martyn, and as if he couldn't catch a break, he got a taste of the rock star life when he partied with friends and was gifted a sleek yellow Lamborghini. In case you're wondering what he would do with the luxury car, Sketch told "This Past Weekend" that he was going to let it sit in his garage since his hometown is full of roads with potholes.
He's a big UFC fan
While he was still an amateur in the streaming world, Sketch kept up with other content creators. His favorite YouTubers were Bradley Martyn and Steve Will Do It, both of whom he eventually met, as well as streamer Kai Cenat. Though his idols were doing great numbers, Sketch himself had a relatively low following. His first streams on TikTok and Twitch only fetched 13 overall viewers.
Sketch owes the UFC big time for shooting his numbers up, as he explained to Jynxzi. "The way I started was ... I posted other people's videos until I got, like, 6,000 followers [on TikTok]," he recalled. "I livestreamed like a UFC event one time and got, like, a thousand viewers, and then I'd livestream the next day, and I got way more viewers than I normally did when I was playing video games."
His love for the UFC dates all the way back to his childhood when he would go hunting and Spike TV would be on all the time. Growing up, he loved watching one-time jiu-jitsu world champion B.J. Penn, and in the professional fighting space, he revealed that he likes MMA fighter Conor McGregor. As far as the much-hyped fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul (with rules that are quite suspicious) goes, he told Jynxzi, "I guess they're going to throw hands. There goes Jake Paul, stealing another victory from an old man."
He lost $20,000 trading stocks
In the past, Sketch attempted to trade stocks. He's not so good at assessing watchlists, considering he fell flat on his face. In his chat with "Raw Talk," Sketch revealed that a whopping $20,000 — all the money he had on him — went down the drain. "It's hard," he said of the business. "I've lost so much money trading options ... Last year, I didn't have savings, pretty much ... I mean my parents are well-off but, like, my side is like a different thing."
Sketch's newfound online fame certainly has the potential to make him more money than he lost, since YouTube pays its top creators extremely well, but besides buying himself a ranch, his main goal is to travel. His destination: The Seven Wonders of the World, as he shared on "Raw Talk." So, how much money does Sketch have as of 2024? Well, the truth is, he's not raking in crazy figures yet, but he told Jynxzi, "We're working on that part."
His character's voice is Morty-Trump
Sketch's fans love him for his on-screen persona, with his gestures and gazes only adding to his biggest asset yet: the voice. Sketch's signature intonation, as he revealed in a golfing vlog, is called the "Morty-Trump." It's a slightly higher pitch that borrows from the famous cartoon character and the ex-POTUS, Donald Trump, who has had quite the transformation over the years. The YouTuber also denoted himself as "Evil Morty" during a past livestream.
It's easy for Sketch to switch to his real talking voice which has a much lower tone, as he often does when appearing on podcasts. When he was asked if he gets disturbed by fans' imitations during the golf game, Sketch said it doesn't give him sleepless nights. "It's cool," he casually quipped. Besides "Rick and Morty," Sketch has had other favorite shows, like the Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" (if you're a "Breaking Bad" fan like him, you might want to check out what the cast is up to today), crime dramas "Ozark" and "Narcos," and comedies that feature Will Ferrell.