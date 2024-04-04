Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Suspicious Fight Rules Have Fans In An Uproar

While Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's upcoming fight is one of the year's most highly anticipated events, fans are slamming the two figures over the match's controversial rule.

The Paul vs. Tyson fight phenomenon began in January 2022 when rumors swirled that they would enter the ring together for $49 million. When asked about the supposed fight on a March 2022 episode of the "Hotboxin' Podcast," the legendary fighter denied the speculation. However, a month later, Tyson expressed more interest in the idea while appearing on "The Joe Rogan Podcast," stating, "Let's do it, Jakey, God, wouldn't that be cool." That same month, Paul stoked the rumor mill when he told talkSPORT that contracts and conversations were in the works.

Now, after nearly two years of speculation and intrigue, Netflix announced that Tyson and Paul will fight each other in a heavyweight boxing mega event, with a streaming release set for July 20, 2024. "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium," Tyson said in a statement. Paul echoed similar sentiments, adding, "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself." Since the fight was announced, fans have been buzzing about seeing the two lay it all out in the ring. However, Tyson's interview about the fight's rules has sparked major backlash on social media.