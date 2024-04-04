Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Suspicious Fight Rules Have Fans In An Uproar
While Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's upcoming fight is one of the year's most highly anticipated events, fans are slamming the two figures over the match's controversial rule.
The Paul vs. Tyson fight phenomenon began in January 2022 when rumors swirled that they would enter the ring together for $49 million. When asked about the supposed fight on a March 2022 episode of the "Hotboxin' Podcast," the legendary fighter denied the speculation. However, a month later, Tyson expressed more interest in the idea while appearing on "The Joe Rogan Podcast," stating, "Let's do it, Jakey, God, wouldn't that be cool." That same month, Paul stoked the rumor mill when he told talkSPORT that contracts and conversations were in the works.
Now, after nearly two years of speculation and intrigue, Netflix announced that Tyson and Paul will fight each other in a heavyweight boxing mega event, with a streaming release set for July 20, 2024. "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium," Tyson said in a statement. Paul echoed similar sentiments, adding, "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself." Since the fight was announced, fans have been buzzing about seeing the two lay it all out in the ring. However, Tyson's interview about the fight's rules has sparked major backlash on social media.
Boxing fans are upset over Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's exhibition fight
On April 2, Mike Tyson opened up about his upcoming return to the ring against Jake Paul during a chat with Fox News. While his interview included various eye-opening statements, like him saying he was scared to death over their match, fans found a particular issue with the rules of their fight. "This is called an exhibition, but if you look up exhibition, you won't see any of the laws we're fighting under," Tyson explained. "This is a fight. I don't think he's faster than me."
Shortly after Tyson's interview hit the airwaves, viewers took to social media to express their skepticism over the fight. One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Respect Mike and his awesome career, but this is scripted. It's a fake fight." Another person added, "Why not be honest and tell it like it is: exhibition for the money." A third fan echoed similar sentiments, stating Tyson was trying his best to sell the fight for money. "He just wants a bag. There's no other reason for it," they concluded.
While various fans have questioned the legitimacy of Tyson and Paul's fight, the former appears to be taking his impending battle seriously. "I've seen a YouTube video of him at 16 doing weird dancing. That's not the guy I'm fighting," the legendary fighter exclaimed in his aforementioned interview with Fox News. "This guy who's going to try and hurt me, which I'm accustomed to, and he's going to be greatly mistaken."
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's boxing peers have weighed in on their fight
Fans aren't the only ones expressing their opinions on Mike Tyson and Jake Paul's highly anticipated fight. In the wake of the controversial announcement, many of the pair's boxing and fighting peers shared their viewpoints, with some embracing the match-up and others criticizing it. British boxer Tyson Fury said the fight is fantastic for boxing while speaking to "The Stomping Ground." "You've got a legend in Mike Tyson. You've got a YouTube boxer," he added. "He has come into the game and blew it up, and he's got millions of followers and millions of views... it's a really good spectacle for boxing." Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua echoed similar sentiments on "The Jonathan Ross Show," stating that influencers coming into the boxing sphere will benefit everyone. "I think that [influencers] bring all these people into boxing... everyone viewing helps," he concluded (via the Independent).
While a handful of pros have welcomed the fight, MMA star Michael Page isn't a fan of the idea. During an interview with Sports Seriously, the British athlete said he didn't want to see the potential outcome of Paul winning over a legend like Tyson. "It would just be an ugly picture. And he's an older man now," he explained. "He looks in great shape, and I'm sure he could still cause damage, but with the potential of that happening, I don't want to see it with somebody with that kind of legacy."