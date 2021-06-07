Why Boxing Fans Have Had Enough Of Jake Paul

While the much-hyped exhibition boxing match between Logan Paul, a content creator best known for his bro-related (and sometimes controversial) slapstick public antics, and Floyd Mayweather, a retired legendary boxing champion, might have been a disappointment to fans of either (or both), there's at least one person who truly got a kick out of it. The person in question? None other than Jake Paul, who gained Internet notoriety similar to that of his older brother.

As HuffPost reported on June 7, the younger Paul sibling was present during the Paul v. Mayweather fight throughout the entire eight-round debacle and was seen (and heard) rooting for his brother on the sidelines. (His decision to attend the event had already raised eyebrows, considering Jake had instigated an out-of-the-ring fight with Mayweather only weeks before the June 6 fight in Miami took place.) It seems, however, that Jake's cheers in support of Logan were generally met with annoyance from others — especially from the broadcast crew, made up of the comedy duo Desus and Mero, who repeatedly told Jake to "be quiet" over boasting that Logan was winning the match. In reality, this wasn't the case.

But it seems that Jake, 24, drew the most ire after the conclusion of the boxing bout, which ended in a "no decision" call with no winners. So what exactly did Jake Paul do to irk boxing fans on social media? Read on below to find out the details.