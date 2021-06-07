Why People Think The Logan Paul V. Floyd Mayweather Fight Might Have Been Fake

For many, the much-anticipated fight between YouTube celebrity Logan Paul and retired legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather ended up being a bust. While the match itself was somewhat unusual when it comes to the standards of the sport due to the physical mismatch between the 190-lbs. Paul, and Mayweather, who clocks in at a svelte 155 lbs., per CBS Sports, that wasn't the only peculiarity about the June 6 battle.

As The New York Post reported following the conclusion of the Paul/Mayweather match, the fight was officially rendered a "no decision" following eight bouts in the ring, due to the fact that neither Paul nor Mayweather were knocked out — a move that would have declared one victorious and the other not. Though CBS Sports noted that Mayweather was the unofficial winner for "outbox[ing] Paul," the decision was rendered without a panel of judges to rule one way or the other.

Less than 24 hours after the match concluded, a number of social media users have put forward another theory involving the match: that the whole debacle was faked from the start. So why do fans of the sport think this might be the case? And what evidence do they have to back up this claim? Keep on scrolling to find out more.