Body Language Expert Breaks Down Matt Damon's Relationship With His Wife For Us
Celebrities who parade around and brand themselves as a Wife Guy have gotten a bad rap for being, well, not really a Wife Guy. Despite telling the world that they're stand-up husbands, they often fall short, either caught up in scandals or turn out not to be into their marital vows after all. However, it turns out that there's one notable exception to this often disappointing club: Matt Damon.
Damon is the real deal, unashamedly head-over-heels for his wife of nearly two decades, Luciana Barroso. A body language expert even confirmed that the "Oppenheimer" star isn't just throwing around the term "soulmate" for clout. Prior to tying the knot, the actor had nearly surrendered to perpetual bachelorhood, having watched his brother happily hitched for a decade, while he was already in his 30s with no prospects. "I looked at this really happy, wonderful marriage and kind of went, 'I guess that's not going to happen for me.' And then it did," he told The Hollywood Reporter. But in 2003 in Miami, on the set of "Stuck On You," a chance encounter at a bar where Barroso worked led to a makeshift bartending gig for Damon, and the rest, as they say, is history. "I literally saw her across a crowded room," he recalled during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I don't know how else our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."
Damon and Barroso are happily married to this day, and they wouldn't have it any other way. Body language expert Nicole Moore even exclusively told Nicki Swift that they are the shining example of a healthy, loving marriage.
Matt and Luciana's chemistry is unmatched
Many couples have admitted to losing the spark years into their marriage, but that's not the case for Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso. The couple is always lovey-dovey when they're on the red carpet and even behind the cameras, too. Their enduring chemistry was famously captured in a candid 2016 clip where they shared a passionate kiss, seemingly unaware they were being filmed.
"Matt grabs Luciana's nape as he's kissing her, pulling her in as close as he can to kiss her, as if he can't get enough of her," Moore observed. "The couple's body language here demonstrates intense passion and chemistry. Both partners bodies soften as they kiss, indicating they truly enjoy kissing each other and they also hold the kiss for a long time and keep coming back for more. Their body language here shows that this couple enjoys passionate intimacy."
Their undying love is also evident in the way they talk about each other. Celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary in 2015, Damon gushed about being a lucky man. "I guess maybe, if there's any secret [to a long-lasting marriage]... it's to feel lucky." he told ET. "I think marriage is insane. It's a crazy idea but I love being married to my wife." Barroso shares the same sentiment, expressing a mutual appreciation for their bond in an interview with Vogue Australia, saying, "I just know I think we both feel, really, really lucky to have met each other so we don't take that for granted."
Matt prioritizes his wife over work
Despite being one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood, Damon ensures his wife, Luciana Barroso, remains his priority, according to Nicole Moore. She noted an instance at a red carpet event that shows Damon's attentive nature, responding to his wife's needs based on subtle cues.
"Matt at first appears extremely distracted and busy and he's walking very fast looking at his phone. However, as soon as his wife gestures with her hands that she's cold, he instantly takes off her jacket to give it to her, without her having to say a word," Moore noted in her analysis. "His body language here shows that he's so attentive to his wife, even amidst a busy work event, that she doesn't even have to speak her needs out loud for him to notice them." Barroso's response was just as telling, with Moore observing that she had an "almost schoolgirl crush" look. "Luciana's body language shows that she really loves when Matt is attentive to her needs and she's also very grateful for him," she said.
Damon's commitment, of course, goes beyond public events, telling YourTango that he makes sure that he doesn't go long without seeing his wife. "We have a two week rule," he said. "I'm not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don't like being apart from her."
Matt and Luciana aren't attached at the hip, but their connection is indestructible
Now, while Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso may be perceived to be two peas in a pod, make no mistake — these two are anything but clingy. Body language expert Nicole Moore clarified that they still maintain a strong sense of individuality, which only makes their bond richer. This was once again seen at a red carpet event when they went to mingle with others separately, all while checking in on one another from time to time.
"During conversation with others, Luciana stepped forward away from Matt's side to speak with someone, indicating that she's very comfortable holding her own at events and she sees herself as her own person. Matt, however, kept glancing over at Luciana while she was conversing, as if to check on her and make sure she's ok," Moore explained. "Later on when the couple were in front of cameras, Luciana kept looking over at Matt to connect with him and check on him, as if she were more interested in him than in the cameras." Per Moore, this just goes to show that even though they venture off on their own, their connection remains palpable.
Apparently, their bond goes skin deep as well, and quite literally. In 2013, the pair went to get matching tattoos — a Heath Ledger scribble in particular. Damon even took things up a notch by having "Lucy" inked on his arm. "It's like a little creative little blessing," he told GQ. It's like an angel that looks over all these names that are on the arm."
Matt and Luciana genuinely enjoy each other's company
With the way Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso act around each other, it appears that they channel their inner teenagers when it comes to their public displays of affection. Even after being together for so long, Nicole Moore observed that they've managed to keep the romance alive. This was particularly apparent during their vacation in Mykonos, where the couple and their daughters, along with friends Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky and their family (fun fact: they're all besties), let loose and put every other couple to shame.
"We can see that this couple still plays together as if they're young and in love. Here, we see Luciana smiling as wide as possible with her hands raised up by her sides, indicating genuine amusement. Later in the clip, Luciana is embracing Matt, wrapping her arms around her neck and one foot is above the ground, indicating she feels safe in his arms and she really trusts him to hold her," Moore explained, adding that while they already appear to be smitten with each other with cameras around, their love is even more obvious when away from the prying eyes of the public. "The two appear to really have a playful dynamic in their relationship and perhaps don't just see each other as partners, but as best friends," she said. Yup, none of it is for show, people!
Matt and Luciana are each other's happily ever after
Now, we can go on all day and dissect Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso's every move, but one thing's for sure: They are secure in their marriage, and they don't even have to try hard. In an industry notorious for messy breakups and scandalous divorces, these two are a breath of fresh air. "Overall, Matt and Luciana appear to have one of the healthiest celebrity relationships out there. I would describe their relationship as genuine, closely connected and passionate," Nicole Moore exclusively told Nicki Swift.
She also observed that not only does their bond seem to strengthen over time, but Barroso appears unfazed by her husband's constant spotlight. She knows Damon is her biggest fan, always ready to share the limelight and let her shine, too. "Matt's affection for Luciana appears to be constant throughout the entirety of their relationship and it looks as if Luciana grew into her own as the relationship progressed," Moore said. "Later on into their relationship, we can see that Matt and Luciana pose side by side in most photos with Matt sometimes even leaning on Luciana."
And while most celebrity couples are more concerned with crafting a perfect image than being perfect for each other, Damon and Barroso are a clear standout. "They really do appear to put each other first, ahead of the cameras," Moore added. "Many celebrity couples appear obsessed with getting the perfect pose when in front of the cameras, but Matt and Luciana seem more concerned with each other."