Body Language Expert Breaks Down Matt Damon's Relationship With His Wife For Us

Celebrities who parade around and brand themselves as a Wife Guy have gotten a bad rap for being, well, not really a Wife Guy. Despite telling the world that they're stand-up husbands, they often fall short, either caught up in scandals or turn out not to be into their marital vows after all. However, it turns out that there's one notable exception to this often disappointing club: Matt Damon.

Damon is the real deal, unashamedly head-over-heels for his wife of nearly two decades, Luciana Barroso. A body language expert even confirmed that the "Oppenheimer" star isn't just throwing around the term "soulmate" for clout. Prior to tying the knot, the actor had nearly surrendered to perpetual bachelorhood, having watched his brother happily hitched for a decade, while he was already in his 30s with no prospects. "I looked at this really happy, wonderful marriage and kind of went, 'I guess that's not going to happen for me.' And then it did," he told The Hollywood Reporter. But in 2003 in Miami, on the set of "Stuck On You," a chance encounter at a bar where Barroso worked led to a makeshift bartending gig for Damon, and the rest, as they say, is history. "I literally saw her across a crowded room," he recalled during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "I don't know how else our paths would've crossed if that didn't happen."

Damon and Barroso are happily married to this day, and they wouldn't have it any other way. Body language expert Nicole Moore even exclusively told Nicki Swift that they are the shining example of a healthy, loving marriage.