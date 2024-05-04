Donald Trump's Met Gala Ban Sours A Romantic Memory With Melania

The Met Gala's red carpet represents the who's-who of celebrity circles; the event has even hosted a handful of politicians. Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez... even Donald Trump (pre-presidency) have attended the soiree. Yet, while Donald shares a special memory with his wife, Melania Trump, from a past gala, that has since been soured by a ban.

Donald could be deemed an OG of fashion's biggest night. He appeared at the Met Gala beginning in the 1980's, when his date was his first wife, Ivana. Over the years, however, Donald's outfit didn't change much (but his date did). The former U.S. president and Melania stepped out on the Met Gala red carpet together for the first time in 2003 and it became an annual outing for the two. We're not kidding! From 2003 to 2012, Melania and Donald didn't skip out on the celebrity-filled fundraising event.

After 2012, however, Donald and Melania were no longer regular attendees and haven't been since. We don't know what initially caused them to stop going, but we know they'll never return to the gala, as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour made it clear the then-businessman was not welcome back. Some might consider that unfortunate not only because he was a regular attendee, but also because that's where he proposed to his third and current wife.