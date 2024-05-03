The Shady Reason The Trump Family Stopped Going To The Met Gala

Some of the biggest celebrities have walked the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and if they haven't yet, they're dying for a costly ticket to the Met Gala. Donald Trump and several of his family members have attended fashion's biggest soiree on multiple occasions, but in the past few years, you wouldn't spot a Trump family member within 100 feet of the event, and there's a shady reason why.

The former U.S. president began attending the Met Gala in the 1980s when he was still married to his first wife, Ivana Trump. The Trumps were like the original Kardashians; as each year passed, it seemed like a new family member was invited. Melania Trump began accompanying her future husband in 2003 before Ivanka Trump joined the Met Gala crew in 2004. Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, would later join in on the Trump family outing in 2009.

Throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, at least one member of the Trump family would be at the exciting event. It seemed like there was no separating them from the Met Gala, but things changed. 2012 was the last time Donald and Melania would attend the Met, and 2016 marked the end of the Trump family ever showing up with Ivanka and Kushner posing one last time for photos. Since then, no Trump family member has walked the stairs of the Met, and it's not just because of Donald's boring outfits but because the former president got disinvited.