The Trump Family's Most Tragic Met Gala Looks Over The Years
The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night! If you're anything like the rest of the world, the first Monday of May has become an annual holiday of refreshing your favorite social media platform to see the best and worst-dressed celebrities from the event. Anybody who's anybody has attended the soiree, including the Trump family. However, like many celebrities who have graced the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the gala is held, the Trumps have had some sartorial misses on the famous red carpet, and we're spilling the tea on some of the worst.
For the longest time, Donald Trump was a regular at the fashion fundraiser. In fact, the former president even popped the question to now-wife Melania Trump at the 2004 Met Gala. Speaking about the proposal, Melania told the New York Post, "It was a great surprise. We are very happy together." With Donald being a regular at the gala, the invitation expanded to more Trump family members, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
However, in 2017, it was clear that Donald was forever banned from the event. Anna Wintour, aka the queen of the Met Gala, appeared on James Corden's segment of "Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts," and when asked who she would never invite back, she responded, "Donald Trump." Looks like the former U.S. president's Met Gala days are behind him, but that doesn't mean we can't reminisce on his and his family's worst looks at the event.
Ivana Trump's purple leopard look has us confused
In 1985, Donald Trump attended the Met Gala with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Perhaps surprisingly, Donald's outfit wasn't too bad. It was your typical tuxedo with a white button-up shirt, black jacket and pants, and a bow tie to match. Ivana's look, on the other hand, was as confusing as it appears. The former businesswoman graced the carpet in a purple leopard print dress with a matching shawl. She accesorized the look with a diamond necklace, but even that couldn't make up for the wild outfit. And if you're wondering whether or not the theme that year had something to do with animals, it didn't.
The theme for the 1985 Met Gala was The Costumes of Royal India. According to the exhibition's website, they explained, "Costumes of Royal India will include about 150 complete royal costumes, many of which are made up of several different layers and items of clothing." The intention was to honor the rich history of the clothing of the elite in the South Asian country throughout the years. Although India is known for its bright colors and patterns in its clothing, Ivana's look took it a step too far.
Did Melania Trump get caught in a spiderweb?
The 2004 Met Gala was one for the books for the Trump family. Not only was it the night that Donald Trump proposed to Melania Trump, but it also marked one of their more tragic looks from their years at the fashion event. We're not going to bore you with Donald's outfit because as you probably guessed, he wore a standard tux. However, Melania Trump certainly turned heads, and not in a good way.
The future first lady wore an all-black outfit that made people sad just by looking at it. The strapless floor-length dress had different drapery, but the center of the gown caught people's attention. Melania looked like she'd walked into a spiderweb, as the abdominal are of the dress was a see-through corset with a black webbed pattern. However, we have to give it to her — she was way ahead of her time with her hairstyle choice as she rocked a slicked back half-up, half-down coif. Of course, she couldn't go without some jewelry. Melania wore silver dangled earrings and a silver cuff bracelet to accent the dark color of her gown.
Much like Donald's first wife, Melania didn't follow the theme either. In 2004, the exhibit was Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th century. She nailed the corset aspect, although we're not sure people were wearing a see-through corset back then. She seriously missed the mark with this one.
Ivanka Trump couldn't decide between punk or business meeting
There have been plenty of interesting themes for the Met Gala over the years, but 2013 brought forward an especially creative one. The Met's website explained the 2013 exhibition, saying, "The Met's spring 2013 Costume Institute exhibition, PUNK: Chaos to Couture, examines punk's impact on high fashion from the movement's birth in the early 1970s through its continuing influence today." With punk as the inspiration, you would expect a lot of leather jackets and studded outfits. But based on Ivanka Trump's look, you wouldn't know whether she was headed for a punk concert or a business meeting.
It wasn't Trump's most inappropriate outfit, but it was definitely one of her more confusing looks. The top of the ensemble was a long-sleeve navy blue color that led into a black waistband before transitioning into a green floor-length skirt with a slit. The future advisor added to the confusion with her punk elements that didn't suit the look. We don't know if Trump took some inspiration from when Selena Gomez attended Teen Vogue's party, where she wanted a little edge with blue hair, but the businesswoman chose to do the same and added blue streaks to her usual blonde locks. She also tried incorporating the punk aspect in her gold jewelry with a spiked necklace and two studded bracelets. However, the rest of the business-like outfit only confused people about what she was trying to achieve with this Met Gala ensemble.
Ivana Trump had people seeing red
Although Ivana Trump and Donald Trump attended the Met Gala as a couple multiple times, the businesswoman wasn't invited to fashion's biggest night just because she was with the former president. After the couple split in 1990 after she discovered Donald's affair, Ivana still attended the coveted event. Who would skip out on going to the Met Gala? Unfortunately, however, her red carpet looks didn't get better over the years.
In 2006, Ivana had people seeing red with her outfit choice. The former model wore a strapless dress that had a white base. It doesn't sound too bad, right? Just wait. Over the dress was a reddish-pink tulle that bunched toward her chest. It was an overload of tulle as the same reddish-pink material lined her chest, making the gown truly unflattering. As if it couldn't get any worse, the dress also had a train attached. The material of the train and its placement made it look like someone attached the added asset randomly to the gown.
We will give it to her; she knows a thing or two about beautiful jewelry. Ivana paired the look with a diamond necklace, earrings, and a ring. Unfortunately, that knowledge didn't extend to the dress itself. Each element seemed to get more horrendous, making it a tragic outfit from the Trump family.
Ivanka Trump's never-ending ruffled dress
Ivanka Trump said more ruffles, please! The businesswoman's Met Gala look during the House of Chanel exhibition is one of the more tragic outfits the Trump family has ever worn on the red carpet. With the 2005 theme focusing on Chanel, a lot of black and white palettes graced the steps of the Met. Ivanka noted this, wearing an all-black dress that wasn't too bad at the top. It started as a typical gown you'd find at Nordstrom or maybe Macy's, but when the dress reached Ivanka's hips, it became too much.
Instead of a plain black dress throughout, it became an overload of ruffles. The gown also had a weird cut that only highlighted the overwhelming amount of material on the dress. And right when you think there couldn't be any more ruffles, Ivanka paired the look with a matching ruffled scarf. It was like the material attacked her from head to toe. The eldest daughter of Donald Trump accessorized the look with diamond earrings and a bracelet; she might have taken after her mom, Ivana Trump, in that aspect. She also wore open-toed black heels, a definite sign that this outfit was so 2000s. This look came a year after Ivanka had her Met Gala debut, so perhaps she hadn't had the proper experience to choose the right attire for her.