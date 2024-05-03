The Trump Family's Most Tragic Met Gala Looks Over The Years

The Met Gala is fashion's biggest night! If you're anything like the rest of the world, the first Monday of May has become an annual holiday of refreshing your favorite social media platform to see the best and worst-dressed celebrities from the event. Anybody who's anybody has attended the soiree, including the Trump family. However, like many celebrities who have graced the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the gala is held, the Trumps have had some sartorial misses on the famous red carpet, and we're spilling the tea on some of the worst.

For the longest time, Donald Trump was a regular at the fashion fundraiser. In fact, the former president even popped the question to now-wife Melania Trump at the 2004 Met Gala. Speaking about the proposal, Melania told the New York Post, "It was a great surprise. We are very happy together." With Donald being a regular at the gala, the invitation expanded to more Trump family members, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

However, in 2017, it was clear that Donald was forever banned from the event. Anna Wintour, aka the queen of the Met Gala, appeared on James Corden's segment of "Fill Your Guts or Spill Your Guts," and when asked who she would never invite back, she responded, "Donald Trump." Looks like the former U.S. president's Met Gala days are behind him, but that doesn't mean we can't reminisce on his and his family's worst looks at the event.