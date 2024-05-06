Ivanka Trump Flaunts One Of Her Shortest Looks Yet & Critics Are Ruthless

Ivanka Trump's latest fashion choice is making people talk, and not in a good way. When it comes to her professional life, the public is used to seeing Trump in a pantsuit or business-styled dress. In 2015, she even described to Harper's Bazaar her typical style, saying, "My go-to look during the week is a well-tailored dress and heels. Accessories are crucial." The businesswoman's fashion during the week and the weekend is like night and day, and her latest outing proves that.

Trump swapped out her usual business casual look for a minidress this past weekend. According to the Daily Mail, the former advisor attended a beach party in honor of Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix on Saturday and shocked people with her outfit. She sported a bright red halter top minidress that reached around her mid-thigh, showing off her toned legs. Trump accompanied the look with beige strappy heels, gold diamond earrings, and a metallic clutch. This past weekend has shown a different style than many are used to seeing from the former first daughter.

Just a couple of days prior, she rocked a navy blue minidress as she stepped out for another Grand Prix event alongside her husband, Jared Kushner, per Page Six. These latest outfits from Trump have shocked many, but it's the red look that has people making ruthless comments about the former advisor.