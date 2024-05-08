Bethenny Frankel Seems Unfazed Amid Paul Bernon Breakup News

Bethenny Frankel may have left the "Real Housewives" franchise, but the drama continues to follow her even off-screen. The former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star and her fiance, Paul Bernon, have called it quits, but Frankel seems unfazed by it all.

The film producer got down on one knee in February 2021, shortly after Frankel's divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, was finalized. The reality star was head over heels for Bernon, telling "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2023 that she felt like she was already married to him and had no plans to officially marry her fiance. She said, "I'm never gonna plan a wedding ... We love each other. We are life partners ... We are married. I just don't want to go through what everyone else wants us to do." The two never tied the knot, and it looks like they never will, as it's reported they have since split.

In May 2024, after six years of being together, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Frankel and Bernon had split and had been broken up for two months. The source said "it just wasn't going to work" between the two, no matter how hard they may have tried. They explained, "They are so different — he's an under the radar kind of guy." A breakup after six years can be difficult to get over, but Frankel doesn't seem fazed by the split from her ex-fiance.