Bethenny Frankel Seems Unfazed Amid Paul Bernon Breakup News
Bethenny Frankel may have left the "Real Housewives" franchise, but the drama continues to follow her even off-screen. The former "The Real Housewives of New York City" star and her fiance, Paul Bernon, have called it quits, but Frankel seems unfazed by it all.
The film producer got down on one knee in February 2021, shortly after Frankel's divorce from her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, was finalized. The reality star was head over heels for Bernon, telling "Today with Hoda & Jenna" in 2023 that she felt like she was already married to him and had no plans to officially marry her fiance. She said, "I'm never gonna plan a wedding ... We love each other. We are life partners ... We are married. I just don't want to go through what everyone else wants us to do." The two never tied the knot, and it looks like they never will, as it's reported they have since split.
In May 2024, after six years of being together, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Frankel and Bernon had split and had been broken up for two months. The source said "it just wasn't going to work" between the two, no matter how hard they may have tried. They explained, "They are so different — he's an under the radar kind of guy." A breakup after six years can be difficult to get over, but Frankel doesn't seem fazed by the split from her ex-fiance.
Bethenny Frankel is acting like the breakup didn't happen
Bethenny Frankel seems to have put the breakup with her ex-fiance, Paul Bernon, behind her. Although the couple split two months ago, which would place the split around March 2024, Frankel has acted as if nothing has happened. She's been as active as ever on social media, posting photos and videos of her day-to-day life.
In early April 2024, Frankel shared a post of a weekend getaway she took. She said, "What happens in Miami doesn't stay in Miami...bff weekend beach vibes." If the breakup timeline is accurate, then Frankel may have needed a getaway after calling it quits with Bernon. She stayed active on social media; not long after the news of the breakup hit the internet, Frankel posted a birthday tribute for her daughter on Instagram, ignoring the drama surrounding her ex-fiance.
The last post of Frankel and Bernon was taken on the Easter holiday, and even then, you couldn't see the film producer because he was in a bunny costume. Before the Easter post, Frankel shared a family trip that she, her daughter, and Bernon took to Canada. She wrote, "Canada has been an unexpected adventure and experience, but I NEVER leave home for longer than a week and I miss my crew... xoxo." Bernon being MIA from her social media and her continuing to post without him should have been a red flag that something was going on.
Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon have split before
Perhaps the reason Bethenny Frankel's breakup with Paul Bernon hasn't fazed her is because she has gone through this before. That's right, through all the ups and downs in their relationship, they actually first called it quits in October 2020, two years after Frankel and Bernon's first meeting. The former "RHONY" star had opened up about the split on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," saying, "You know, not everything works out, and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, 'When are you getting engaged? When are you having a baby? When are you getting married?'" She continued, "We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really happy. Not everything has to end badly. Some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."
The first split between Frankel and Bernon, however, only lasted a couple of months. By January 2021, the couple were seen out and about holding hands, and it was just a month later that the film producer got down on one knee and popped the question to the Housewives star. Knowing the couple has split before, there is hope for fans that Frankel and Bernon will get back together. However, neither has spoken about the breakup, as the businesswoman continues to act unfazed about it all on social media.