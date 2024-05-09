Princess Diana's Family Just Made Their Side In The William Vs. Harry Feud Crystal Clear

Prince Harry needs all the support he can get from his mom's side of the family because it doesn't look like he's getting it from King Charles or Prince William. The Duke of Sussex was not given the chance to visit his father during his Invictus Games trip. Per People, a spokesperson for Harry said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program." For all you royal fanatics, they did give a little hope. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," the rep said.

Prince Harry has been trying to get back into the good graces of the royal family, but it seems he's having trouble doing so. Back when King Charles was diagnosed with cancer, a source revealed to the Mirror that the Duke of Sussex was willing to take on some royal duties to help his father, but Prince William wasn't going to let that happen. "Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that he [William] would not allow Harry to return," they shared. It seems the feud between the two remains ongoing, but at least he has his mother's side to lean on.