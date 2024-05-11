What Happened Between Bill Belichick & His Ex Linda Holliday?

Bill Belichick may be known for his relationship with Tom Brady, but he had a romantic relationship that lasted nearly as long. The NFL coach dated Linda Holliday from 2007 until September 2023. When their split was reported by Page Six, a source told the outlet that the former couple had a protracted breakup that lasted over a year. Reportedly, Holliday was still staying at Belichick's home in Nantucket post-breakup because she was in no hurry to leave the community where she had a large group of friends. The publication also reported that there was worry among New England Patriots executives that the shady side of Bill Belichick would be exposed by Holliday after the pair split.

There were other issues for Belichick and his ex-girlfriend to resolve such as what to do with their home in Jupiter, Florida. "Bill bought a house in Jupiter for himself and Linda, but now she will get the house," a source told People at the time of the couple's breakup. "He doesn't want a lot of public attention on this," the insider said of the notoriously private football coach.

Besides working out their living situation, the former couple needed to address Holliday's standing with The Bill Belichick Foundation, the charitable organization she was a major part of during their relationship. The pair appeared to stay on good terms, as Holliday remained listed as the president of the foundation.