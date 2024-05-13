The Sad Reason You Don't See Rick Ness On Gold Rush Anymore

After "Gold Rush" Season 14 began, Rick Ness's ex-girlfriend Leese Arie wrote a lengthy statement shared by a fan on Reddit. Addressing claims that she was the reason for his dark turn, Aerie stated, "I have absolutely nothing to do with the bad choices Rick made while we were together. He lied and cheated our whole relationship as his 'problem' got worse. I can see why the fans think it was me, but this 'problem' started months before I even knew him."

In late January 2024, it seemed like the on/off couple were back together when Rick Ness posted on Facebook that he was excited to see Arie after Season 14 wrapped. "I can't wait to get back to AZ and the broad in this picture who goes by the future Mrs. Ness," he wrote. However, a month later, Arie wrote in an Instagram post shared by Starcasm that their relationship had gone south. "I will never understand how someone can propose to you and not even 48 hours later cheat yet again with another prostitute. Since getting back with Rick after his return from this season he has cheated at least 6 times that I know of." She added, "I will never be able to win over his addiction of cocaine and prostitutes. Today is the day that I stand up for myself and finally stop hiding this man." As of May 8, 2024, Ness has not addressed Arie's accusations and has been radio silent on social media.

