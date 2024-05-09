Trial Detail Suggests Tom Brady & Donald Trump Were Closer Than The GOAT Claimed

There have been plenty of revealing details about Donald Trump and his life amidst his criminal case, like his sleeping habits with Melania Trump. However, one moment involving former NFL star Tom Brady stood out as the football star may have been shady and lied about how close he was with the former U.S. president.

It was no secret that Brady had some type of friendship with Trump, as the former New England Patriot admitted that he and the former president used to golf together. In a 2022 interview with Variety, Brady shared, "This was 17 or 18 years ago. I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world." Thinking the two were close, the public sent heat Brady's way for being buddy-buddy with the controversial figure. However, he shared how his friendship wasn't as serious as people think. He said, "I think they just mischaracterized a lot. "

Although Brady downplayed his relationship with Trump, that may not have been true. During his criminal trial, the jury was presented a 2017 contact list of those whom the former president frequently spoke with. The list included some notable names, including Serena Williams, Sean Hannity, and yes, Brady. No further details were provided about Brady and Trump's friendship, but the list of contacts was proof enough to many that the two had a closer relationship than the football star made it seem.