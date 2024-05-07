Stormy Daniels Makes Bold Claim About Trump's Bedtime Habits With Melania & His Reaction Says It All
It's the testimony in Donald Trump's criminal case that everyone has been waiting for – Stormy Daniels. The adult film star has expressed regret for spilling about the affair in the past, but now, she has made bold claims about the former U.S. president's sleeping arrangements with his wife, Melania Trump.
Daniels plays a particularly unique role in the trial as she is the reason Donald is facing his current legal issue. The businessman is accused of 34 counts of falsifying business documents concerning his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paying hush money to Daniels to keep their affair quiet before the 2016 election. Because the former adult film star is such a big part of the case, many were eager to see what she would say when she took the stand, and she hasn't disappointed.
Divulging details about her relationship with Donald, Daniels explained to the jury that she and the former president had a "very brief" conversation about his wife, Melania (via CNN). Donald's comment about his wife has stuck with her throughout all these years as he shared details about their bedtime habits. She claims Donald said, "We don't sleep in the same room." As Daniels told the jury this, Trump had a telling reaction as he shut his eyes and shook his head before whispering things to his attorneys. It appeared the political figure was not fond of Daniels' comment about Melania, as they have faced countless rumors that their relationship isn't as strong as people may think.
Donald and Melania Trump's strained relationship
Stormy Daniels' claim that Donald and Melania Trump don't sleep in the same bed has only highlighted the rumors that the couple's relationship isn't what it seems. Throughout the years, many have wondered what's really going on with Melania and Donald's marriage. They have been the subject of countless divorce rumors, but neither has pulled the trigger and called it quits. Still, insiders have suggested this marriage is more like a business deal than anything else. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former aide, told BBC in 2020, "I do believe it's a transactional marriage." Daniels' claims about their sleeping habits seem to support Wolkoff's notion, but how does Melania feel about all these details regarding her marriage being aired out for the public to judge?
Melania's reaction to the adult film star talking about her and Donald's sleeping habits is unclear, but we know that the former first lady has never been a fan of the case. In 2023, a source told People that Melania wants nothing to do with the hush money case. They said, "She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned." But no matter how many times she tries to avoid Donald's legal issues, in this case specifically, Melania remains on everyone's lips. And with Daniels' testimony just starting, we can only imagine the former first lady will be brought up in the courtroom some more.