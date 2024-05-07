Stormy Daniels Makes Bold Claim About Trump's Bedtime Habits With Melania & His Reaction Says It All

It's the testimony in Donald Trump's criminal case that everyone has been waiting for – Stormy Daniels. The adult film star has expressed regret for spilling about the affair in the past, but now, she has made bold claims about the former U.S. president's sleeping arrangements with his wife, Melania Trump.

Daniels plays a particularly unique role in the trial as she is the reason Donald is facing his current legal issue. The businessman is accused of 34 counts of falsifying business documents concerning his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paying hush money to Daniels to keep their affair quiet before the 2016 election. Because the former adult film star is such a big part of the case, many were eager to see what she would say when she took the stand, and she hasn't disappointed.

Divulging details about her relationship with Donald, Daniels explained to the jury that she and the former president had a "very brief" conversation about his wife, Melania (via CNN). Donald's comment about his wife has stuck with her throughout all these years as he shared details about their bedtime habits. She claims Donald said, "We don't sleep in the same room." As Daniels told the jury this, Trump had a telling reaction as he shut his eyes and shook his head before whispering things to his attorneys. It appeared the political figure was not fond of Daniels' comment about Melania, as they have faced countless rumors that their relationship isn't as strong as people may think.