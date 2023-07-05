Why Stormy Daniels Regrets Spilling About Her Affair With Donald Trump
The Donald Trump presidency was marred by lots of unfortunate firsts, including criminal charges, the riot at the Capitol, and a double impeachment. Between his "locker room talk" about grabbing [women] "by the p****" and lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump, Donald's sexism was another hot talking point.
Outside of the Oval Office, there was one female whose name cropped up constantly in relation to the former president: Stormy Daniels. A porn star, Daniels first appeared to the world on a 2018 episode of "60 Minutes," where she detailed her sexual encounter with The Don circa 2006 (via CBS News). In the bombshell interview, Daniels discussed how she received a $130,000 payout from Donald's then-attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence about the alleged affair. By speaking about it publicly, she risked major financial penalties and earned the wrath of the most powerful man in the country. But Daniels felt it was important she set the record straight about what really happened between her and Donald.
"People are just saying whatever they want[ed] to say about me. I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money," the adult film star told Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes." However, despite her bravery in coming forth to share her story, Daniels now wonders why she even bothered at all.
Stormy Daniels says people refuse to face the truth
After Stormy Daniels spoke out, she was harassed by Trumpers everywhere. Vox reported that Donald Trump's fans called her derogatory names on social media — the president at the time even referred to her as "horse face" — but that's not why Daniels regretted spilling the beans about the affair. Instead, she worried that speaking her truth wouldn't matter in the end, as she explained in a May 2023 interview with "Good Morning Britain."
Airing her concern that Trump will "get away with" the criminal charges he faces for falsifying business records tied to the hush-money payments, Daniels said, "I spoke my truth, but it was just for nothing. I just feel like if people don't want to face facts and see the truth ... then you know what, I'd rather have the time back with my family." She added that the whole debacle has jaded her belief in humanity, stating "Truth doesn't seem to matter."
In June, Trump maintained his innocence in the face of "34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree," per the New York Times. Though the ex-POTUS has admitted to reimbursing Michael Cohen for the $130,000 payout, he sees no error in the way he went about facilitating the reimbursement. As Politico notes, Trump and his team will go to trial in NYC on March 25, 2024.
Stormy Daniels is frightened of Trump supporters
Stormy Daniels' appearance on "Good Morning Britain" came on the heels of her interview with Piers Morgan on "Uncensored." Daniels expressed her lack of belief in mankind, even after she saw that Donald Trump was indicted for felony counts related to the mishandling of classified documents. She noted that Trump's conviction would be vindicating, but she's not optimistic because "so many people are unwilling to admit that they were wrong or that he lies."
When she first spoke out, Daniels seemed optimistic that her story would sway public opinion about Trump. It hasn't changed his fan base's minds; Trump himself has bragged about his loyal supporters, at one point saying, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?"
Daniels has dealt with a lot of harassment since telling her story. "I'm the one [who] gets messages from [Trump's] supporters. I was the one whose horse was attacked a couple of weeks ago," she told "Good Morning Britain." This recent attack on her horse marks a wave of more serious abuse that's left her frightened. "[Trump fans have] become bold. And they've changed — their threats are more real," Daniels added.
2024 is an election year, and Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP race. The former POTUS has leveraged his legal woes to paint himself as a victim, referring to the charges leveled against him as "hoaxes" and "made-up scams."