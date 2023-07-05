Why Stormy Daniels Regrets Spilling About Her Affair With Donald Trump

The Donald Trump presidency was marred by lots of unfortunate firsts, including criminal charges, the riot at the Capitol, and a double impeachment. Between his "locker room talk" about grabbing [women] "by the p****" and lewd comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump, Donald's sexism was another hot talking point.

Outside of the Oval Office, there was one female whose name cropped up constantly in relation to the former president: Stormy Daniels. A porn star, Daniels first appeared to the world on a 2018 episode of "60 Minutes," where she detailed her sexual encounter with The Don circa 2006 (via CBS News). In the bombshell interview, Daniels discussed how she received a $130,000 payout from Donald's then-attorney Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence about the alleged affair. By speaking about it publicly, she risked major financial penalties and earned the wrath of the most powerful man in the country. But Daniels felt it was important she set the record straight about what really happened between her and Donald.

"People are just saying whatever they want[ed] to say about me. I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money," the adult film star told Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes." However, despite her bravery in coming forth to share her story, Daniels now wonders why she even bothered at all.