How Stormy Daniels' Career Landed Her In Trouble With The Law

Stormy Daniels is a name Donald Trump probably wishes he'd never heard. Daniels was employed as an adult actress by Wicked Pictures when she first encountered the then-reality star in July 2006. What reportedly happened after landed Donald in a heap of legal hot water in addition to Daniels (who's real name is Stephanie Clifford), finding herself in a po-po predicament, too.

According to Daniels, shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump, she had sex with Donald in his hotel room in Lake Tahoe. Donald has always vehemently denied getting down and dirty with Daniels — despite her providing an allegedly detailed description of his most private part in her book, "Full Disclosure," describing it as akin to "a toadstool" and like the "mushroom character in Mario Kart."

Still, Donald was accused of attempting to hush up the alleged affair with Daniels by using campaign money to pay for her silence in a "catch and kill" operation orchestrated by The National Enquirer, and he's now staring down 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, per NPR. So, that's how Donald ended up on the wrong side of the court, but how did Stormy Daniels' career land her in trouble with the law?