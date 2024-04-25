Melania Is On Everyone's Lips After Brutal Testimony At Trump's Hush Money Trial

Melania Trump may not be physically present in Donald Trump's hush money trial, but she's still ever so present in everyone's mind. Despite his unamused expression in court, Donald's case is historic as it has become the first time a former president has faced a criminal charge on 34 counts of falsifying records for his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels was reportedly given hush money by Donald's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, at the end of the 2016 election to keep quiet about their romance. With the trial beginning, Melania became a crucial part of the case and remains on everyone's lips.

Trump's team is trying to convince the jury that the payment toward Daniels was to protect his wife and not because he didn't want to sway voters away from his campaign, although that's what the prosecution believes. But Trump's team took a major blow after National Enquirer publisher David Pecker took the stand. The prosecution asked Pecker whether he thought Donald's motive to bury the story about him and Daniels was for Melania or the campaign. The publisher responded, "I thought it was for the campaign." They then asked whether the former president ever seemed worried about Melania finding out about his affair with Daniels; Pecker answered, "No." Pecker's testimony was damning to Donald's defense, and as the trial continues, we expect the former first lady to continuously be brought up in court as the prosecution attempts to prove Donald paid Daniels to protect his campaign.