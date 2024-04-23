Trump's Unamused Expression During Hush Money Trial Day 5 Speaks Volumes

Donald Trump is only five days into his trial concerning the hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and he already looks over it.

Although Trump is the first former president ever to stand trial for criminal activity, few media outlets have been allowed in his New York courtroom, as it's illegal to televise trials of any kind. Most of the updates have come from the nearly 140 court reporters who have convened in the courtroom and an overflow room, according to AP News. The lack of live play-by-play hasn't kept a few photos of the former president inside the court from making their way online and judging from Trump's body language, he is not happy. As you can clearly see above, Trump looks wholly unamused as he holds a blank stare into a camera.

Plus, as CNN correspondent Kara Scannell reported, Trump refused to make any eye contact with prosecutors as they delivered their opening statements. He focused his attention on the screen in front of him, which allows overflow room reporters to follow along. "So Trump seemed to be watching himself watching the trial," Scannell said. Given what he's facing, Trump has more than one reason to look a little glum. As AP News reported, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to disguising a payment his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to Daniels to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. If convicted he could serve up to four years in prison.