Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Demeanor Does The Talking For Him

Although body language expert Traci Brown quickly clarified that her opinion on Donald Trump is just that, an opinion, it's entirely possible that the former president is just as tired as he looks. As Brown asserted, "Anyone in his position would be." The evidence seems to speak for itself since, according to multiple outlets, Trump nodded off during the first day of his trial. Maggie Haberman of The New York Times was present and recounted in her write-up how Trump rested his head on his chest and slept for several minutes before rousing.

Fellow NYT reporter Susanne Craig shared her own account of Trump's courtroom nap on MSNBC. "He looked like he was nodding off and at one point in a pretty true tell that he was falling asleep, his head nodded down and then he sort of jolted back up at one point," she recalled (via CNN). Dr. Chris Winter, a neurologist and sleep expert who spoke with the Daily Beast, suggested that the controversial politician may not be getting enough rest during the trial, explaining, "Anytime we fall asleep in a stressful situation, those are indications that your brain is prioritizing it."

He added, "Someone who is able to fall asleep in jury selection is really someone who is at great risk and not an excellent sleeper." The sleep expert wasn't shocked by Trump's in-court snooze session, though. Much like Brown, he recognized that anybody in his position would find it hard to rest properly at night.