Critics Don't Buy Donald Trump's Anger That He Might Miss Barron's Graduation Over Fraud Trial
Weeks after a judge handed Donald Trump a $450 million judgment in an unrelated civil case, the former president's criminal trial over hush money payments he allegedly made to cover up his previous affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election kicked off on April 15, 2024, according to CBS News. Unfortunately, this trial could be the unexpected hurdle that forces him to miss his youngest son Barron Trump's high school graduation. Judge Juan Merchan told Donald that he, like any other defendant, would be arrested if he skipped any of his court dates after his legal team requested he be excused for a different legal matter.
Merchan, however, remained undecided about whether or not he'd allow Donald to skip court to attend Barron's graduation. "It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial," said the judge (via Business Insider). The presidential hopeful also spoke with the press and complained about potentially missing Barron's graduation. "As you know, my son is graduating from high school and it looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son, who has worked very, very hard," said Donald, who also revealed that Barron had been looking forward to his big moment. Naturally, Donald's plight has garnered sympathy from his supporters. However, many social media users are questioning whether his anger over the situation is genuine or an attempt to gain more favor with the public.
Social media questions Donald Trump's so-called anger
Social media isn't buying Donald Trump's angry display over missing Barron Trump's high school graduation, which also spilled over onto his Truth Social account.
In fact, much of social media seems focused on making as many shady jokes as possible about the matter. "If Trump had been just a little more interested in Barron's birth he probably wouldn't be missing his high school graduation ceremony," posted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to Stormy Daniels' claim that Trump had an affair with her in 2006,the year Barron, who turned 18 in March 2024, was born. Yet another user took jabs at the reported timeline of Donald's affair with Daniels. "I find it so rich that he was sleeping with a stormy while [Melania] was home with their new baby, Barron. Now all of a sudden he's interested in going to his graduation????" they tweeted.
Another user claimed Trump only wants to attend the graduation to reform his image. "Trump attending Barrons graduation ceremony is a ploy to portray him as a family man who wasn't shagging Stormy Daniels hours after his birth," they tweeted. Meanwhile, another user challenged whether or not Donald's trial would even interfere with him attending Barron's graduation. "Do you people realize that Barron Trumps graduation is not till May 17th which is a Friday ? Isn't court dark on Fridays ? Also Donald Trump never attended any of his kids high school graduations. ZERO," they wrote.