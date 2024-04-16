Critics Don't Buy Donald Trump's Anger That He Might Miss Barron's Graduation Over Fraud Trial

Weeks after a judge handed Donald Trump a $450 million judgment in an unrelated civil case, the former president's criminal trial over hush money payments he allegedly made to cover up his previous affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election kicked off on April 15, 2024, according to CBS News. Unfortunately, this trial could be the unexpected hurdle that forces him to miss his youngest son Barron Trump's high school graduation. Judge Juan Merchan told Donald that he, like any other defendant, would be arrested if he skipped any of his court dates after his legal team requested he be excused for a different legal matter.

Merchan, however, remained undecided about whether or not he'd allow Donald to skip court to attend Barron's graduation. "It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial," said the judge (via Business Insider). The presidential hopeful also spoke with the press and complained about potentially missing Barron's graduation. "As you know, my son is graduating from high school and it looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son, who has worked very, very hard," said Donald, who also revealed that Barron had been looking forward to his big moment. Naturally, Donald's plight has garnered sympathy from his supporters. However, many social media users are questioning whether his anger over the situation is genuine or an attempt to gain more favor with the public.