Melania Is Missing On Trump's First Day In Court (But Her Clone Margo Martin Is By His Side)

Donald Trump was missing his biggest support system, Melania Trump, during his court appearance. On April 15, the first criminal case against a former president kicked off as Donald faces 34 counts of falsifying records. Donald's charges relate to his rumored affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who was allegedly given hush money by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, at the end of the 2016 election.

Accompanied by a select posse, Donald didn't show up alone to his court appearance. However, Melania Trump was noticeably missing from the former president's arrival, showing her true feelings about the case. In the past, sources have said the former first lady does her best to avoid all her husband's legal issues. They said, "Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny ... She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere." So, it's not shocking she didn't attend Donald's latest court appearance. However, you might've thought Melania attended after seeing the former president's team, because lookalike and close friend to Donald, Margo Martin, showed up.

With her brown locks and black pantsuit, Martin had people doing a double take to make sure it wasn't Melania joining Trump in court. Martin was said to be hanging in the back of the courtroom as jury selection began for the trial. She has long worked for Trump as this isn't the first time people have mistaken her for Melania.