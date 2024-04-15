Melania Is Missing On Trump's First Day In Court (But Her Clone Margo Martin Is By His Side)
Donald Trump was missing his biggest support system, Melania Trump, during his court appearance. On April 15, the first criminal case against a former president kicked off as Donald faces 34 counts of falsifying records. Donald's charges relate to his rumored affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who was allegedly given hush money by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, at the end of the 2016 election.
Accompanied by a select posse, Donald didn't show up alone to his court appearance. However, Melania Trump was noticeably missing from the former president's arrival, showing her true feelings about the case. In the past, sources have said the former first lady does her best to avoid all her husband's legal issues. They said, "Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny ... She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere." So, it's not shocking she didn't attend Donald's latest court appearance. However, you might've thought Melania attended after seeing the former president's team, because lookalike and close friend to Donald, Margo Martin, showed up.
With her brown locks and black pantsuit, Martin had people doing a double take to make sure it wasn't Melania joining Trump in court. Martin was said to be hanging in the back of the courtroom as jury selection began for the trial. She has long worked for Trump as this isn't the first time people have mistaken her for Melania.
Margo Martin could be Melania Trump's doppelganger
No, that wasn't Melania Trump at Donald Trump's court appearance, but rather Margo Martin. But don't worry, if you mistook Martin for Melania, you wouldn't be the first to do so.
In one of Donald's previous court arrivals, Fox News anchor John Roberts mistakenly referred to Martin as Melania. He said, "We have some video that we want to play out here, Melania Trump entering the courthouse just a short time ago." Viewers were expecting a video of Melania, but what played instead was a clip of Martin. Yikes! Roberts later made the correction, saying, " We thought that was Melania Trump that was arriving — apparently it was not Melania, so apologies for that. Day like today, with so many comings and goings, its easy from a distance to mistake two people." To be fair, Martin and Melania have a lot of similarities in their looks, from their facial structure to their hair; it's no wonder people keep confusing the two.
You should expect to see a lot more comparisons, because Martin is one of the few people who has stuck with Donald since leaving the White House in 2021. She was previously the deputy director of communications for Trump's Save America PAC but has since become Donald's deputy director of communications. And as the former president deals with his legal issues, Martin continues to stick by his side.