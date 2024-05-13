Kimberly Guilfoyle Posts Rare Throwback Pic Without Makeup & We're Stunned

It's not throwback Thursday, but it doesn't need to be for Kimberly Guilfoyle to share an old pic. In honor of Mother's Day, Guilfoyle gave followers a glimpse into her life with her son, Ronan, throughout the years. People were left amazed after the post featured a rare photo of the former Fox News personality with no makeup.

Usually when Guilfoyle posts, people expect her to be in full glam and perhaps to use a little too much photoshop. However, in her Mother's Day post, she stripped it back — literally. She captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day. Ronan, I have loved every moment of being your mom. You always make me so proud. Being a mother is truly the best job on the planet. Thank you. Love you so much." As people swiped through the photos, they were in for a bit of a surprise as one of the pictures captured her holding a baby Ronan in her arms, completely makeup free. Guilfoyle's features shined, as you could see her natural facial structure, her beauty marks, and blemish-free skin.

Just a couple of days prior to her Mother's Day post, she had shared one of her usual glam looks on Instagram, which featured heavy eyeshadow, dark brows, and foundation. So, the throwback pic of her without all of these cosmetics was a pleasant surprise for followers, who loved the bare-faced look.