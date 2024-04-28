5 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Use Of Photoshop Was So Obvious

Kimberly Guilfoyle's celebrity currency has skyrocketed since she started dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. She's gone from a former Fox News host to Don Jr.'s fiancée and one-half of the GOP's latest power couple, securing herself a place inside the Trump dynasty. Guilfoyle has undergone quite a transformation since agreeing to walk down the aisle with Donald Trump's oldest offspring, seemingly aging backward like a curious case of a real-life Benjamin Button. There have been plastic surgery rumors surrounding Guilfoyle for years, and whether they're true or not, she's been very vocal about other women who have undergone procedures.

In October 2022, Guilfoyle launched into an impassioned attack against Nancy Pelosi, accusing the then 82-year-old of having had too much work done. "Pelosi lying — what's left of her face off — about Biden's accomplishments and legislative achievements," Guilfoyle ranted during a Newsmax interview. "It's a freak show. I mean, Halloween is around the corner. But it's too much; it's fright night."

Well, surgery or not, there is no getting away from the fact that Guilfoyle is a big fan of shaving years off of her appearance by filtering and digitally altering photos. She clearly has the Photoshop and FaceTune apps and knows how to use them — or not, as the case may be. Because, more often than not, Guilfoyle's use of Photoshop is so obvious that she makes Madonna and the Kardashians appear like veritable pros. We're taking a look at five of her major fails.