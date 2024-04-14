Why Kimberly Guilfoyle's Transformation Is Starting To Worry The Internet
From dating Donald Trump Jr. to appearing on Fox News, many have grown used to seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, lately, her shocking transformation has been raising concerns with the public. Guilfoyle's first time in the public eye came when she married California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2001. However, their marriage didn't last long, and it was later revealed that Newsom had an affair, but his ex-wife continued to remain in the spotlight. After appearing as a legal analyst on several shows, she landed a permanent gig as the host of "The Lineup" on Fox News in 2006.
Guilfoyle was featured on several different shows on the network before eventually leaving in 2018. But, once again, this wasn't the last the public saw of her. In 2018, the political commentator started dating Donald Trump Jr. From the moment things turned romantic between them, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle reportedly knew they were made for one another. She told Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine in 2022, "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!"
The couple have since gotten engaged but have yet to walk down the aisle at the time of writing. However, Guilfoyle is still consistently present in the Trump family, placing her firmly in the limelight, but the Fox News alum's most recent public appearance with Former President Donald Trump had people doing a double take.
Social media was shocked by how different Guilfoyle looked
Lately, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been worrying social media users after a photo of her and Donald Trump Sr. took off online. In March 2024, the political commentator attended a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser with her father-in-law, and at the event, she sported a black sheer dress that could easily be labeled as one of Guilfoyle's most inappropriate outfits. The former legal analyst looked standoffish as she had her arms wrapped around her waist and a sour expression on her face. Many have become familiar with Guilfoyle through photos and TV appearances, so the shot of her at the event was troubling as commenters pointed out that she looked considerably thinner, even borderline frail.
Is Kimberly ok? pic.twitter.com/tNVT92VIBS
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 24, 2024
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a picture of Guilfoyle from a couple of years back next to a shot of her at the Mar-a-Lago event to give a side-by-side comparison, wondering aloud: "What happened to Kimberly Guilfoyle?" In response, many users suggested that she could have gotten some bad cosmetic work done. One person tweeted, "Time happened to Kimberly. And using the same plastic surgeon all of the rich elite use to try and turn back hands of time, and reverse the aging process. They always look the same."
They added, "Such a shame, too. Kimberly was stunning." It's unclear what caused Donald Trump Jr.'s future wife to look so different; maybe it was the lighting, or perhaps she did have botched plastic surgery work, but many blame the Trump family for her changing appearance.
Are the Trumps really at fault for her changing appearance?
The Trumps have plenty of detractors, so when it came to Kimberly Guilfoyle's drastic change in appearance, many were quick to place the blame for it at their feet. Photos of the political commentator posing with her ex-husband, Gavin Newsom, show the dramatic evolution Guilfoyle has gone through over the years. When she was with the former governor, Guilfoyle had a more natural look with less makeup and potentially less cosmetic work, although nothing has been confirmed. To many, she looks like an entirely different person after sparking up a relationship with Donald Trump Jr. and becoming part of his controversial clan.
One person tweeted a side-by-side comparison of her with Newsom versus the photo of her at the Mar-a-Lago event, arguing, "Kimberly Guilfoyle BEFORE the Trump's & AFTER," asserting, "EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES!" Many other users shared their opinions about the Trump influence on Guilfoyle's looks with several expressing worry. One tweeted, "Lord I cannot stand the entire Tr*mp crew including Kimberly Guilfoyle, but this makes me sad. There's a lot going on here [...] She's certainly made her own choices but I hope she gets out." Guilfoyle's appearance has certainly raised concern but the reasons for it remain a mystery.