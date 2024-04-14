Why Kimberly Guilfoyle's Transformation Is Starting To Worry The Internet

From dating Donald Trump Jr. to appearing on Fox News, many have grown used to seeing Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, lately, her shocking transformation has been raising concerns with the public. Guilfoyle's first time in the public eye came when she married California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2001. However, their marriage didn't last long, and it was later revealed that Newsom had an affair, but his ex-wife continued to remain in the spotlight. After appearing as a legal analyst on several shows, she landed a permanent gig as the host of "The Lineup" on Fox News in 2006.

Guilfoyle was featured on several different shows on the network before eventually leaving in 2018. But, once again, this wasn't the last the public saw of her. In 2018, the political commentator started dating Donald Trump Jr. From the moment things turned romantic between them, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle reportedly knew they were made for one another. She told Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine in 2022, "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!"

The couple have since gotten engaged but have yet to walk down the aisle at the time of writing. However, Guilfoyle is still consistently present in the Trump family, placing her firmly in the limelight, but the Fox News alum's most recent public appearance with Former President Donald Trump had people doing a double take.