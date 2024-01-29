Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Inappropriate Outfits Ever

Kimberly Guilfoyle has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years — and she's made a few fashion missteps along the way. When Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom, a 2004 Harper's Bazaar profile likened her to one of America's classiest and most fashionable first ladies, Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Newsom was mayor of San Francisco at the time, and Guilfoyle was hosting the Court TV series "Both Sides."

Her marriage to Newsom didn't last, and Guilfoyle later landed a co-hosting job as one of the panelists on the Fox News show "The Five" and began dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. Interestingly, one of her favorite designers since entering Trumpworld has been Chiara Boni. Boni isn't the type of clothier who will ask public figures not to wear her apparel if she disagrees with their politics, but she did tell BoF that she identifies as "liberal." Stylist Lauren Rothman suggests that women like Guilfoyle are drawn to Boni's garments because they feature tailoring that flatters the figure. Many of her designs are also bright and monochromatic, so they photograph well. They're safe options that don't show a lot of skin, which is something Guilfoyle did often when working in the fashion industry.

Guilfoyle modeled while attending law school, telling People in 2014, "It ended up being a great way to pay for it." One of her jobs was posing in lingerie for Victoria's Secret. While she doesn't publicly wear anything quite as revealing these days, there have still been complaints that her outfits are inappropriately revealing.