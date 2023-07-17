The Affair That Rocked Kimberly Guilfoyle And Gavin Newsom's Marriage

Before she was Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle was married to a very different political figure: California governor Gavin Newsom. Guilfoyle and Newsom met in San Francisco in the late '90s, where they both held prominent jobs. Their 2001 wedding was termed "the social event of the year," and as Newsom began pursuing a career in office circa 2003, his wholesome relationship with Guilfoyle was part of his appeal. "[Kimberly] was all sparkly and happy, very beautiful at that point," democratic donor Susie Tompkins Buell told LA Times. "It was appealing, in a way. But there was always an edge."

Maybe that "edge" was ambition, or maybe it was dissatisfaction with her current life. In 2006, Guilfoyle and Newsom announced their divorce, chalking it up to busy schedules and time apart. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Guilfoyle was splitting her time between San Francisco and New York, where she was pursuing a career in TV. "It's no secret that they have been leading separate lives," a source told the San Francisco Chronicle. She's on one coast, he's on the other — how can you make a marriage work like that?" Newsom had also alluded to problems in the relationship. "This living on different sides of the continent has taken a huge toll personally," he said, prior to his split from Guilfoyle.

A bicoastal relationship wasn't the only problem. News later broke that Newsom had cheated on Guilfoyle with the wife of his then-campaign manager, Ruby Rippey-Tourk.