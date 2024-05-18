Meghan Markle Reportedly Skipped Pippa Middleton's Wedding For One Reason

Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews in May 2017 would never match the spectacle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales' April 2011 extravaganza, watched by an estimated 162 million people worldwide. That said, the event was still super posh, especially by commoner standards, and it was pretty star-studded, with even members of the royal family sitting amongst the hoi polloi in the pews, including Harry, Duke of Sussex. However, there was someone you didn't see at Pippa's wedding: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Sources told The Telegraph that Meghan had scored an invite to Pippa's wedding as Harry's plus one, despite "a no ring, no bring" guest policy. The couple had officially only been dating for around six months at the time, so Harry hadn't put a ring on it yet, but Pippa had decided to make an exception in this case and allow Meghan to tag along. However, ultimately, she was a no-show for one of the most tabloidish supposed reported reasons ever: she wanted to avoid a battle of the butts.

According to "Finding Freedom," by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan apparently became concerned that her backside would overshadow Pippa's big day — no pun intended — after The Sun ran an article on the morning of the ceremony, headlined "It's Meghan v. Pippa in the ... Wedding of the Rears." So, she decided it was best to skip the church proceedings and just attend the reception, which, let's face it, is the fun part anyway.