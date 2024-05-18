The Drama Between Joe Biden & His Ex-Staffer Tara Reade, Explained

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault.

In April 2019, right as Joe Biden was ready to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election, he was accused of having a shady side. A woman by the name of Tara Reade came forward claiming there were a lot of things we didn't know about Joe Biden. She accused the former senator of inappropriately touching her while she worked as his staff assistant in 1993. "He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck," she claimed during an interview with The Union. "I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that."

In March 2020, Reade took the claims even further, alleging that Biden had actually sexually assaulted her. During an appearance on the podcast, "The Katie Halper Show," she recounted an instance where he purportedly penetrated her with his fingers. "It happened all at once," she recalled. "His hands were on me and underneath my clothes."

Biden immediately denied Reade's sexual assault allegations. "Vice President Biden has dedicated his public life to changing the culture and the laws around violence against women," Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement (via the New York Times). "What is clear about this claim: It is untrue. This absolutely did not happen." Since then, the drama between Biden and Reade has only heightened.