Donald Trump's Access Hollywood Tape Scandal Just Keeps Getting Messier

It's the infamous hot mic moment that continues to haunt Donald Trump. Many may remember the backlash the former U.S. president faced after a 2005 Access Hollywood interview resurfaced with him saying vulgar things about women. In the tape, Trump said, "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet ... And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****." The businessman caught flack for his comments, and unfortunately for him, the tape has continued to live on.

According to NBC News, Trump is on trial for falsifying business records relating to his affair with Stormy Daniels, and the Access Hollywood clip has been brought to the forefront. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, took the stand in court and confirmed things we suspected about Melania Trump. But the one thing we didn't expect was for Cohen to claim was that it was Melania who came up with the idea to refer to Donald's Access Hollywood tape as "locker room talk." According to The Hill, Cohen explained, "The spin he [Donald] wanted put on it was that this is locker room talk, something that Melania had recommended, or at least he told me that's what Melania had thought it was, and use that in order to get control over the story and to minimize its impact on him and his campaign." As if that wasn't surprising enough, there have been more details revealed about the Access Hollywood tape during Donald's criminal case.