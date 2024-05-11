Madeleine Westerhout's Juiciest Revelations About Trump & Melania On The Witness Stand

Donald Trump's hush money trial has been filled with twists and turns and Madeleine Westerhout's testimony is the latest chapter in the ongoing case. Westerhout spilled some juicy details about the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump.

For those who may not be familiar with Westerhout, she worked as Donald's aide in the White House. But you may not have heard of her because she was fired. In 2019, Westerhout was let go after divulging personal details about the businessman's feelings toward his children. Ironically, she was called to the stand to share the ins and outs of her personal bond with the political figure — and some new revelations about Donald and Melania's relationship, too.

Donald and Melania's marriage has not been off-limits during the trial, as we've learned about their bedtime habits (among many other details). Now, Donald's ex-assistant has shared some intimate details about their relationship, speaking about his concerns when his affair with Stormy Daniels became public. Westerhout said, "He was very upset by it. My understanding was he knew it would be hurtful to his family," according to CNN. However, she clarified Donald didn't explicitly say this; it was her interpretation. However, Westerhout's comment seemingly demonstrated that the former president was scared of what Melania might think of the affair, as this was only one of the many revelations about their marriage.