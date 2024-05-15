What Happened To Robin Roberts? The GMA Star's Arm Injury, Explained

Robin Roberts has become a staple in people's morning routine. Everyday viewers tune into "Good Morning America" to watch Roberts along with her fellow co-anchors break down the news across the country. Because people have grown familiar with the journalist, there's not much we don't know about Roberts. But when she skipped a day on "GMA" and returned with a medical wrap around her arm, people were left wondering what happened to the businesswoman. Now, we finally have an explanation.

After airing a padel tennis segment on "GMA," Roberts' co-host, George Stephanopoulos, poked fun at the journalist's injury. According to People, he said, "I don't want you to get upset seeing that tennis on the screen. I know you had a little spill this weekend." Roberts acted like she didn't know what he was talking about. She said, "Oh, no no. You should've seen the other guy! I mean, I tried to uppercut." Sounds like a convincing story, but it was just a joke. The co-host later confirmed she fell on the tennis court, resulting in a break from work and a literal break in her wrist.

Roberts also filled her social media followers in on the broken bone, sharing a video about the fall. In an Instagram post, she said, "All my years of being a competitive athlete, my first fracture and hopefully my last one as well." Although it was a terrible incident, Roberts seemed to be in a cheerful mood, as an outpour of love and support has since come from viewers and friends.