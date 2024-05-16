Why Hallmark's Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Abruptly Moved To Tennessee
It's hardly surprising to see celebrities changing addresses frequently, with many treating real estate almost like a sport. Many of them have even gone bicoastal, having houses in Los Angeles and some Eastern state they fancy, bouncing back and forth on a whim. And then there are celebs who have gone off the grid (well, at least away from LA) just because they can. Mark Wahlberg moved his family to Nevada, Chris Pratt is content with tending to sheep on his ranch in Washington, and the GOAT that is Meryl Streep? She lives out in Connecticut. Meanwhile, celebrity couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are basically nomads.
They're not nomads in the literal sense that they live in an RV, but they've made pretty drastic moves over the years. Their latest choice for planting roots with their family? Tennessee. In April 2024, the pair pulled a Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and set up a home right in Taylor Swift's home state. Before making the big move, Alexa, already practically a Tennessee alum from her "Nashville" days, had been splitting her time between Maui and Florida with the rest of the family, and at one point, they even toyed with the idea of retrofitting a boat to sail the world.
The globetrotting plan had been shelved for now (sometime in the future, perhaps?) as the PenaVegas decided to plunk down in Nashville instead. Interestingly, it's not because Alexa felt nostalgic — the big move was more of a spontaneous decision.
Their move was a spur-of-the-moment decision
While Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are still active in Hollywood — and by active, we mean they managed to bag a hefty contract with Hallmark — they are thriving more online. As of this writing, their YouTube channel is on the brink of hitting a million subscribers, and between them, they've amassed nearly 4 million followers on Instagram. With a massive audience keeping tabs on them, any dips in their social media activity become a cause of concern among their fans. That's what happened in early 2024 when their updates became sporadic, save for the occasional sponsored content here and there.
It wasn't until March of that year that the two of them offered an explanation as to what they were up to. In a joint Instagram post, the actors revealed their impromptu decision that had upended their lives — a move to Tennessee. "We both (separately) felt God calling us to take a trip to Tennessee. Had no idea why. It was 8 o'clock at night and we decided to take a leap of faith," they recalled. And as if the universe conspired for them to uproot their lives, they discovered on that trip that a house was waiting for them— an offer from their friends.
But what about their sailing plans and their Maui home? It turns out that they've decided to let those go for now, trusting that their spontaneous move was a step in the right direction. "Even in the confusion and with so many questions... we cannot wait for this new season with our growing familia," they wrote.
The PenaVegas are no strangers to uprooting their family
Relocating to an entirely different part of the world is no easy feat, but it's just another day in the life of the PenaVegas. After all, this isn't their first rodeo in making a big move. They already traded Hollywood for Hawaii when they were first starting their family.
In 2016, after welcoming their first child, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega coincidentally decided to move to a place near the ocean — Maui. At the time, Carlos hit a snag in his career, while Alexa was overwhelmed by her acting commitments. "I felt this tug in my heart. I felt it was God going, 'You guys need to get out of here. It's time.' I didn't want to move. I knew it was the right decision, but it wasn't something that I was so excited about," Alexa told Fox News, adding that she eventually realized that she desperately needed a retreat. "I needed a heart reset. I was the one trapped in the entertainment world and needed to take a step back."
The couple also explained the decision in an interview with People, with the "Spy Kids" alum admitting that they felt exhausted with the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles. "We've never fit the Hollywood mold. We've never done things in the conventional way," she said. Given their track record, one can only guess where on the map they'll pop up next. Start placing your bets!