Why Hallmark's Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Abruptly Moved To Tennessee

It's hardly surprising to see celebrities changing addresses frequently, with many treating real estate almost like a sport. Many of them have even gone bicoastal, having houses in Los Angeles and some Eastern state they fancy, bouncing back and forth on a whim. And then there are celebs who have gone off the grid (well, at least away from LA) just because they can. Mark Wahlberg moved his family to Nevada, Chris Pratt is content with tending to sheep on his ranch in Washington, and the GOAT that is Meryl Streep? She lives out in Connecticut. Meanwhile, celebrity couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega are basically nomads.

They're not nomads in the literal sense that they live in an RV, but they've made pretty drastic moves over the years. Their latest choice for planting roots with their family? Tennessee. In April 2024, the pair pulled a Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and set up a home right in Taylor Swift's home state. Before making the big move, Alexa, already practically a Tennessee alum from her "Nashville" days, had been splitting her time between Maui and Florida with the rest of the family, and at one point, they even toyed with the idea of retrofitting a boat to sail the world.

The globetrotting plan had been shelved for now (sometime in the future, perhaps?) as the PenaVegas decided to plunk down in Nashville instead. Interestingly, it's not because Alexa felt nostalgic — the big move was more of a spontaneous decision.