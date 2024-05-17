Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Feral 2024 ACM Awards Looks Belong Back In Their Cages

It looks like Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani won't be making it onto PETA's Christmas card list this holiday season. In fact, it appeared that the only place they might end up was locked back in the cages where their outfits belonged. The singers were definitely two of the worst-dressed celebs on the ACM Awards red carpet on May 16, looking positively feral in fact.

Still, at least it gave the world a glance at how Shelton and Stefani spend some of their millions: slaughtering animals in the wild and then turning their remains into horrendous outfits to wear at award shows.

There are certainly more than a few odd things about Stefani and Shelton's relationship. One of them is their shared sense of "unique" style. Point in case: Stefani was clad in what resembled some kind of hunting trophy travesty — a jacket comprised of leather and feathers plucked from many dead birds. That said, her almost invisible skirt of matching feathers did show off her wondrous fishnet-clad long legs to maximum effect. Va va voom. However, it still wasn't enough to distract from the Big Bird homage going on above. Meanwhile, not to be left out, Shelton's black blazer had snakeskin shoulder panels attached with matching trim on the side pockets.