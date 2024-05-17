Miranda Lambert Rage-Sings Wranglers At 2024 ACM Awards & It's Awkward For Blake Shelton

Oh boy! It's bad enough when two exes come face to face at an event with their new spouses in tow, but it's got to be a million times worse when one of the exes gets up onto a stage and belts out a heartfelt and feisty song that's clearly all about at you. Awkward doesn't probably even cover it. Still, it's exactly what happened at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, when Miranda Lambert showed off her shady side by performing "Wranglers," her torch song against Blake Shelton — making for one of the most cringe-worthy ACM Awards moments ever.

The song was released on May 3, and despite Lambert's new marriage appearing to be as strong as ever, "Wranglers" is so clearly about her ex-husband Shelton, who just so happened to be sitting in the audience watching his first wife burn him to a crisp alongside his second wife, Gwen Stefani, who presumably wasn't clapping along.

"I am so proud to sing this song," Lambert announced in a press statement following the track's release (via Backstage Country). "It feels like it could have been on the same record as 'Gunpowder & Lead' in a lot of ways. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it's written, you can tell we're not kidding." Oh, it's safe to say that nobody thought she was kidding — least of all, Shelton.