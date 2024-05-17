Miranda Lambert Rage-Sings Wranglers At 2024 ACM Awards & It's Awkward For Blake Shelton
Oh boy! It's bad enough when two exes come face to face at an event with their new spouses in tow, but it's got to be a million times worse when one of the exes gets up onto a stage and belts out a heartfelt and feisty song that's clearly all about at you. Awkward doesn't probably even cover it. Still, it's exactly what happened at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 16, when Miranda Lambert showed off her shady side by performing "Wranglers," her torch song against Blake Shelton — making for one of the most cringe-worthy ACM Awards moments ever.
The song was released on May 3, and despite Lambert's new marriage appearing to be as strong as ever, "Wranglers" is so clearly about her ex-husband Shelton, who just so happened to be sitting in the audience watching his first wife burn him to a crisp alongside his second wife, Gwen Stefani, who presumably wasn't clapping along.
"I am so proud to sing this song," Lambert announced in a press statement following the track's release (via Backstage Country). "It feels like it could have been on the same record as 'Gunpowder & Lead' in a lot of ways. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it's written, you can tell we're not kidding." Oh, it's safe to say that nobody thought she was kidding — least of all, Shelton.
Lambert's moved on to way hotter pastures anew
You've got to give props to Miranda Lambert for getting up at the 2024 ACM Awards and torching her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, with her new track "Wranglers." Especially while he was sitting next to Gwen Stefani, whom he reportedly cheated on her with. Burn.
Lambert and Shelton both claimed the other had cheated during their relationship. In fact, an inside source told TMZ that Lambert was adamant it was Shelton's "cozy" friendship with Stefani while filming "The Voice" that ended their four-year marriage. "Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned," she sings in her new song. "When the knock down drag out's over / And Lord knows she took one too many / Well, her blue jean eyes are too tired to cry / And he won't know 'til she's gone already / If he ever loved her, he never let it show."
Lambert clearly felt she had some unfinished business with Shelton — or perhaps "Wranglers" was her way of finishing it. Either way, despite him going on to marry Stefani, Lambert also got her happily ever after. She married former NYC cop Brendan McLaughlin in 2019. Lambert shared their one rule of marriage in an interview with People in May 2024: "It's communication. We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," she said. "And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking and they don't. We got to tell them." Well, she certainly told Shelton — albeit a tad too late.