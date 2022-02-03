Miranda Lambert Proves Her Marriage Is As Strong As Ever

Things are looking up for Miranda Lambert. Not only has she teamed up with Little Big Town to revive "The Bandwagon Tour," per Billboard, but she has also been nominated for an award. Lambert's in line for iHeartRadio's Country Artist of the Year award, according to Hello!, despite a challenging time during the coronavirus pandemic. Lambert told Rolling Stone that she also had COVID, but is now "ready to move ahead." Lambert shared, "I want to just live my life" even during the "constant changes" that the pandemic brings. She found her "inner zen" and, thanks to planning, "We played all but two shows." Lambert continued, "You can't stop moving forward even if your plans get canceled." And it seems as if it has paid off. She also noted the importance of music and "how much entertainment can help people through something hard."

Lambert has also found solace with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. She talked about the "huge void" created when live music shows were canceled at the height of the pandemic. At the same time, she joked that the downtime made her rethink her schedule. She noted, "It's been a good lesson the last couple years, of forced balance." Lambert also shared that there was something "very calming" about watching her husband make bread. She added, "It brought it back to super simple and I had never had that before in my adult life." In fact, the country singer and her husband recently celebrated a major milestone.