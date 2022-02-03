Miranda Lambert Proves Her Marriage Is As Strong As Ever
Things are looking up for Miranda Lambert. Not only has she teamed up with Little Big Town to revive "The Bandwagon Tour," per Billboard, but she has also been nominated for an award. Lambert's in line for iHeartRadio's Country Artist of the Year award, according to Hello!, despite a challenging time during the coronavirus pandemic. Lambert told Rolling Stone that she also had COVID, but is now "ready to move ahead." Lambert shared, "I want to just live my life" even during the "constant changes" that the pandemic brings. She found her "inner zen" and, thanks to planning, "We played all but two shows." Lambert continued, "You can't stop moving forward even if your plans get canceled." And it seems as if it has paid off. She also noted the importance of music and "how much entertainment can help people through something hard."
Lambert has also found solace with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. She talked about the "huge void" created when live music shows were canceled at the height of the pandemic. At the same time, she joked that the downtime made her rethink her schedule. She noted, "It's been a good lesson the last couple years, of forced balance." Lambert also shared that there was something "very calming" about watching her husband make bread. She added, "It brought it back to super simple and I had never had that before in my adult life." In fact, the country singer and her husband recently celebrated a major milestone.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrate their three-year anniversary
Miranda Lambert shared the love on Instagram with a multi-image post showing her enjoying time with her husband Brendan McLoughlin while on a beach getaway. The couple was all smiles as they enjoyed their third wedding anniversary together. Lambert captioned the post, "Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine." The snaps showed a glowing Lambert on the beach with her husband, clearly smitten with each other. The "Y'all Means All" singer pecked him on his cheek while he smiled for a selfie. Lambert included a pic of them posing for the camera, an evening selfie, a shirtless image of McLoughlin on the beach, and ended the pic-carousel with one of herself in a cocktail dress.
Per Hello!, the couple got hitched on January 26, 2019 on her farm in Nashville. Radar Online confirmed that they met in October 2018, and it only took them three months to realize that they wanted to get married. However, Lambert acknowledged the brevity of their dating history to SiriusXM's Storme Warren. According to Us Weekly, Lambert said, "We didn't date very long before we got married." But the pandemic quarantine remedied the situation. She noted, "We didn't date very long before we got married. And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other." Lambert was grateful that there were no distractions because "it made us really strong." Congratulations to the happy couple!