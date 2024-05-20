How The Ashley Madison Scandal Rocked Hunter Biden's Reputation

All you-know-what broke loose in 2015 when Ashley Madison, a dating site for married people who are looking to facilitate extramarital affairs, was hacked. In August 2015, after repeated warnings from a group of hackers calling for Avid Life Media to shut down Ashley Madison along with its sister site Established Men, nearly 32 million users' personal information were leaked in a data breach, along with internal company emails including those of Avid Life Media's CEO, Noel Biderman. As one can imagine, many immediately hopped on to uncover those that were anonymously ascribing to the site's "Life's short, have an affair," motto. As it turns out, one of those people ended up being none other than then-vice president and future president Joe Biden's son: Hunter Biden.

It should be noted, however, that Hunter was adamant that he did not create the account. At the time, Hunter was a married man and a father of three. "I am certain that the account in question is not mine," he declared during an interview with Breitbart News. "This account was clearly set up by someone else without my knowledge and I first learned about the account in question from the media." Alas, Hunter's reputation still took quite the hit and two months later, in October 2015, he and his wife of 22 years , Kathleen Buhle, separated.