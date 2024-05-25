The Tragic Truth Of Monica Lewinsky

The following article includes mention of mental health issues and suicide.

As the White House intern who nearly brought down Bill Clinton's presidency, Monica Lewinsky's name has been cloaked in infamy for nearly three decades. When news broke of her affair with the man who was then the leader of the free world, it kicked off a political firestorm unlike anything before or since. There were so many facets of that story that, in retrospect, it's enough to make anybody's head spin: a "vast right-wing conspiracy" (as described by former First Lady Hilary Clinton) to impeach a sitting president; duplicitous faux friend Linda Tripp surreptitiously taping her and Lewinsky's private calls; and snickering jokes about cigars, to highlight just a few.

While Lewinsky was just 22 when she began her affair with the 49-year-old Clinton, she was depicted by the media as a scarlet woman — a "red-blooded predator," wrote New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd — yet the passage of years has revealed a far more nuanced reality. After decades of criticism, Lewinsky is widely considered a victim, a naïve young woman used as a pawn in a bitter power struggle between polarized political forces.

That long-ago scandal continues to loom large in her life, despite her continuing efforts to put it all behind her. Lewinsky has become a sympathetic and even tragic figure, whose life continues to be marred by something that happened three decades ago, in addition to her own personal hardships.