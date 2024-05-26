The Trump Ozempic Rumors Are Heating Up Amid His Campaign

When a mysteriously thinner Donald Trump emerged towards the end of 2023, the gossip mill went into overdrive. Trump has been open about his daily diet, and it didn't include any salad or veggies. So, how did he go from fast-food guzzling to slim and almost healthy-looking? Speculation soon surfaced that Trump was injecting the controversial diabetes medication, Ozempic, to lose weight, and the rumors continued to ramp up amid his 2024 presidential campaign.

Melania Trump was credited with helping Donald lose weight by encouraging him to eat healthier, which seemed doubtful given his well-documented love of fast food. Exercise was also ruled out of the equation. The book "Trump Revealed" claimed that Donald believed any athletic pursuits — aside from golf — were to be avoided like the plague. A source recalled that Trump insisted "the human body was like a battery, with a finite amount of energy, which exercise only depleted."

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin added fuel to the Ozempic fire on the May 10 episode of "The View." They started by discussing the former president's notorious tan. Hostin, who was in court during his hush money trial, said Trump's skin is so orange it looked "radioactive." The chatter quickly progressed to Donald's weight loss, though. Hostin commented on his thinner physique. "I don't know if he's taken the shot," she said before Behar quickly jumped in. "He's on Ozempic, you know it," she insisted.