Here's What Donald Trump's Doctor Really Credits For His Weight Loss

Numerous verifiable truths become murky when it comes to Donald Trump. As his New York fraud trial proves, Trump was caught lying under oath during testimony, so he clearly has no issue slipping in a falsehood, even in court. There's how much Donald is really worth – that's a subject up for great debate. The mystery of Donald's trademark hair, a constant source of conjecture. Then, there is the ongoing speculation regarding Donald's height and weight.

Weight is a subject very close to the former president's heart. At the peak of his ongoing feud with Rosie O'Donnell, he called her a "fat***" and commented on her "fat, ugly face." Donald opined that Kim Kardashian had "gotten a little bit large" while pregnant in 2013. And during an interview with a New York Post reporter in August 2016, Trump boasted about how his wife, Melania Trump, had "almost lost all the baby weight" two months after she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.

Donald's height and weight, though, remain a mystery for the most part. In 2018, then-White House physician Ronny Jackson said the POTUS was 239 pounds. In August 2023, when he was booked at Fulton County Jail for the Georgia election interference case, inmate No. P01135809 was listed as 215 pounds (via BBC News). This raised eyebrows, as Donald did not look 24 pounds lighter. However, he has dropped some serious pounds over the past months. The big question is, how? Here's what Donald Trump's doctor credits for his weight loss.