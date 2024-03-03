Here's What Donald Trump's Doctor Really Credits For His Weight Loss
Numerous verifiable truths become murky when it comes to Donald Trump. As his New York fraud trial proves, Trump was caught lying under oath during testimony, so he clearly has no issue slipping in a falsehood, even in court. There's how much Donald is really worth – that's a subject up for great debate. The mystery of Donald's trademark hair, a constant source of conjecture. Then, there is the ongoing speculation regarding Donald's height and weight.
Weight is a subject very close to the former president's heart. At the peak of his ongoing feud with Rosie O'Donnell, he called her a "fat***" and commented on her "fat, ugly face." Donald opined that Kim Kardashian had "gotten a little bit large" while pregnant in 2013. And during an interview with a New York Post reporter in August 2016, Trump boasted about how his wife, Melania Trump, had "almost lost all the baby weight" two months after she gave birth to their son, Barron Trump.
Donald's height and weight, though, remain a mystery for the most part. In 2018, then-White House physician Ronny Jackson said the POTUS was 239 pounds. In August 2023, when he was booked at Fulton County Jail for the Georgia election interference case, inmate No. P01135809 was listed as 215 pounds (via BBC News). This raised eyebrows, as Donald did not look 24 pounds lighter. However, he has dropped some serious pounds over the past months. The big question is, how? Here's what Donald Trump's doctor credits for his weight loss.
Donald Tump jumped aboard the health and fitness train
There are many things up for debate regarding Donald Trump, but one thing is sure — he lost a remarkable amount of weight in a relatively short time. Photos of Trump from late 2023 show him flaunting a significantly more svelte frame than in the past. So, how did Trump manage to achieve his great slim-down? Well, an overall picture has been painted, but the details remain somewhat fuzzy, to say the least.
In November 2023, 45's physician claimed his patient had done it the good old-fashioned way. "President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule," Dr. Bruce Aronwald, a New Jersey osteopath, wrote in a one-page report. "His physical exams were well within the normal range, and his cognitive exams were exceptional." Aronwald concluded that Trump "will continue to enjoy a healthy active lifestyle for years to come."
Given Trump's well-documented love of fast food, the claims of healthy living raised eyebrows. Trump's regularly been snapped chowing down on fatty fare while jetting around the globe in his private plane. In May 2016, he was photographed tucking into a McDonald's burger and fries. Then, in August 2016, Trump posted a photo of himself on X, formerly known as Twitter, scarfing a bargain bucket of KFC. "Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania — departing now. See you tomorrow, Virginia!" Trump captioned the pic.
Has Donald Trump really kicked his fast food obsession?
Given the number of photos of Donald Trump tucking into junk, it's easy to question if he's really kicked his fast food obsession. In February 2023, while buying McDonald's for first responders in East Palestine, Ohio, Donald boasted about knowing the restaurant's menu better than anybody else in the world. Donald Trump Jr. backed up his father's questionable claim. "100% accurate," Jr. confirmed in an episode of his "Triggered" podcast (via Ron Filipkowski on X). "No one knows it better; no one probably eats more per capita than Donald Trump."
Donald believes a fast food diet helps bind him to his MAGA base. "There's nothing more American and more of-the-people than fast food," Republican strategist Russ Schriefer told The New York Times. "It is the peculiarity of the brand that he's able to be on his multimillion-dollar jet with the gold and black branding and colors, and at the same time eat KFC — and what makes it perfect is he does it all with a knife and fork while reading The Wall Street Journal."
One attempt to connect with the masses through his love of fast food backfired in May 2016. "Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!" Donald captioned a pic of himself tucking into a mountain of meat, rice, cheese, sour cream, and beans encased in a deep-fried shell. As ABC News noted, taco bowls are actually an American creation ... and Trump Tower Grill doesn't serve them.