Intimate Fact About Trump's Marriage Put On Blast In New Mar-A-Lago Search Details

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raid was intended to acquire classified documents that the former U.S. president did not return after leaving the White House, but the raid unveiled so much more. The Mar-a-Lago search called out Trump's marriage after an intimate fact was revealed about his and Melania Trump's relationship.

On May 21, according to Court Listener, Trump's legal team filed a motion in his Mar-a-Lago case. The introduction into the filing explains the reasoning for the motion, stating, "President Donald J. Trump respectfully submits this motion to suppress evidence seized during the unconstitutional raid of Mar-a-Lago and evidence obtained from the subsequent unlawful violation of President Trump's attorney-client privilege by the Special Counsel's Office." While Donald may have wanted to dismiss evidence obtained in the raid, his filing has only brought newfound attention to a specific part of his life.

In the filing (via Court Listener), it details the locations in his Mar-a-Lago estate that the search took place, and one of them may shock you. The document read, "The roving and highly inappropriate search covered, for example, a 'gym,' 'kitchen,' the 'Former First Lady Master Bedroom suite,' and the 'Child's bedroom suite' used by President Trump's son." That's right, Melania has a separate room from her husband, Donald! Speculation surrounding Donald and Melania's sleeping habits has been circulating for a while now, but this filing confirmed that the couple stay far away from each other when their heads hit the pillows at night.